Home Health Ability to drive: Be careful with medicines / Some medicines impair your ability to drive / If you drive anyway, you risk penalties
Health

Ability to drive: Be careful with medicines / Some medicines impair your ability to drive / If you drive anyway, you risk penalties

by admin
Ability to drive: Be careful with medicines / Some medicines impair your ability to drive / If you drive anyway, you risk penalties

Word & picture publishing group – health reports [Newsroom]
Baierbrunn (ots) – take medication – and get behind the wheel? That’s not a good idea. “If the drug causes symptoms that limit driving safety, the car has to stop,” explains Prof. Dr. Matthias Graw, … Continue reading here…

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

See also  Politically incorrect but in the most correct way possible: what will the new GTA VI look like?

You may also like

Cellino, Calciopoli and the nauseating sensation of a...

Tennis, Montecarlo, who is Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner’s...

Short working week | It has been proven...

Dry lips: causes and treatment options

WhatsApp, you won’t be able to do without...

Plant hanging baskets with flowers: These varieties thrive...

Artem Uss case, Nordio’s mistakes behind the flight...

HEALTH A flurry of strep cases: “Never seen...

New exercise routine: That’s why you should train...

“Putin must stop the war.” Kiev forces close...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy