Abiogen Pharma also buys the Swiss EffRx Pharmaceuticals

Abiogen Pharma spathe pharmaceutical industry of Pisa della DiMartino family, leader in the osteoarticular and bone metabolism area, announced the acquisition of 97.09% of switzerland EffRx Pharmaceuticals sawhich, founded in 2010, develops and markets drugs with specialist indications, in particular for musculoskeletal and rare pathologies, present in various European and non-European markets (see here the press release).

The main drug produced by EffRx Pharmaceuticals has been distributed by Abiogen Pharma under license for Italy since 2014. For Abiogen Pharma, the acquisition follows that of the German altamedics at the end of 2022 (see other article by BeBeez) and consolidates the internationalization strategy started in 2015.

Massimo Di Martino, president and CEO of Abiogen Pharma, commented: “In addition to strengthening our position in Italy, the acquisition of the majority of EffRx is in line with our growth model, it constitutes a launch pad for expansion international and confirms our mission and our commitment to bone health and rare diseases”.

Prisca Di Martino, International Business Unit Head of Abiogen Pharma, added: “We want to make Abiogen an international company without losing sight of our character as an Italian and family business and we are doing so by making agreements with foreign companies close to us in terms of objectives and therapeutic areas. In the case of the acquisition of the majority of EffRx, the synergies between our skills and the distribution networks will certainly be the basis for strengthening the international expansion”.

Lorenzo Bosisio, CEO of EffRx Pharmaceuticals, concluded: “EffRx, since its creation, has experienced constant growth, with a business model based on two pillars: the enhancement and distribution of consolidated proprietary products and the licensing, launch and the marketing of drugs for rare diseases. The new collaboration with Abiogen Pharma opens up very interesting scenarios, with the possibility of continuing the development of our pipeline and we are sure that it will offer new and important development opportunities”.

Abiogen Pharma is based in Pisa, Italy. Since 1997 it has been active in several integrated areas: research and development, production of proprietary and third-party drugs and marketing of proprietary and licensed drugs. It operates in the therapeutic areas of bone metabolism, pain treatment, respiratory, metabolic (diabetes) and dermatological diseases. It specializes in research, production and marketing, on its own and on behalf of third parties. From its factory (120,000 square meters near Pisa) 75 million pieces come out in a year. In the 2022 had a turnover of 188 million euros and had 439 employees. The 2021 financial statements, on the other hand, closed with 190.6 million euros in revenues, an ebitda of 83.6 million and net liquidity of 52.9 million (see who he report di Leanus, after registering for free). The company is 99.94% controlled by the Massimo di Martino holding company, MDM Holding spawhile he directly has 0.06%.