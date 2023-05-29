ABIOGEN PHARMA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF EFFRX

Abiogen Pharma

Abiogen Pharma SpA, Italian leader in the field of osteoarticular diseases and metabolic bone diseases, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 97.09% stake in EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA. EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA is a Swiss company that develops and commercializes prescription drugs, specifically targeting musculoskeletal and orphan diseases, for sale in the European and international markets. The main active ingredient developed by EffRx is buffered soluble alendronate, which belongs to a class of non-hormonal drugs known as bisphosphonates. This drug has been distributed in Italy by Abiogen Pharma since 2014 under a licensing agreement.

This agreement, concluded just a few months after the acquisition of the German company Altamedics at the end of 2022, aims to consolidate the internationalization strategy started in 2015 and is a further step towards achieving an ambitious goal:

“Besides strengthening our position in Italy – explained Massimo DiMartino, Chairman and CEO of Abiogen Pharma – The acquisition of a majority stake in EffRx is in line with our growth model, serves as a launch pad for our international expansion and validates our mission and commitment to bone health and rare diseases.”

Commenting on the clear points of contact between EffRx’s and Abiogen Pharma’s areas of research and practice Prisca DiMartino, Head of International Business at Abiogen Pharma the agreement as follows:“We are working to make Abiogen an international company, without losing sight of our character as an Italian family company, and we are pursuing this goal by entering into agreements with foreign companies that share our goals and therapeutic areas. By acquiring a majority stake in EffRx, the synergies between our respective expertise and distribution networks will no doubt provide the basis to enhance our international expansion.”

Lorenzo Bosisio, CEO von EffRx Pharmaceuticals, added: “Since its inception, EffRx has experienced steady growth with a business model built on two pillars: the development and distribution of consolidated proprietary products and the licensing, launch and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of rare diseases. Our partnership with Abiogen Pharma opens up very attractive opportunities for us to further expand our range of products. We are confident that this will result in new and important development opportunities.”

About Abiogen Pharma SpA — Abiogen Pharma’s headquarters are located in Pisa, Italy. Since 1997, the company has comprised several integrated areas: research and development, manufacturing of medicines under its own brand or on behalf of third parties, and marketing of its own and licensed medicines. The therapeutic areas of application include bone metabolism, pain treatment and diseases of the respiratory tract, metabolism (diabetes) and dermatological diseases. In 2022, Abiogen Pharma opened its first foreign subsidiary by acquiring the German company Altamedics. With a turnover of 188 million euros (2022) and 439 employees, it is one of the 15 largest Italian pharmaceutical companies.

About EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA – EffRx was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Freienbach, Switzerland. The company develops and markets medicines specifically targeting musculoskeletal disorders and rare diseases. Its product range includes buffered soluble alendronate, an important bisphosphonate class of compounds used to treat osteoporosis. EffRx Pharmaceuticals licenses and distributes this drug under licensing agreements in 29 European and non-European countries.

