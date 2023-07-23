Abnormal wave submerges the beaches from Marche to Emilia Romagna: fear among bathers

The storm nucleus that caused the tide has invested the entire coast from east to west, touching Marche and Emilia Romagna

Posted on: 2023-07-22 21:57

They bounce on social videos and photographs of extreme weather events, from the fall of several centimeters large hailstones in several areas of northern Italy to the heat that melts the asphalt in Rome. On the afternoon of July 22, some swimmers recorded images of a rogue wave occurred on the beaches of Marche e you Reggio Emilia.

The tide at the beach

Some bathers on various beaches in Italy, from the Marches to Emilia Romagna, have witnessed anomalous waves which in a very short time invaded the waterline, causing moments of panic and driving many to leave.

It seems to have been an extreme event, associated with a storm, which occurred with different intensities on the whole coast from east to west, reaching from Pesaro to Civitanovapassing through Fano and Senigallia, until Pesaro, as well as nearby Rimini and Riccione.

The cause appears to be, therefore, the storm core which had already struck in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia and had caused damage and injuries for the fall of hail.

On its way, it headed towards the Adriatic Sea, descending in a south-easterly direction, but without causing any other damage.

The event was, in fact, short: the water that had invaded the beach, wetting sunbeds and umbrellas, she retired shortly after.

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna

For days, various areas of northern Italy have also been hit by violent hailstorms.

It had already happened in Emilia Romagna, where wind and hail have unroofed roofs of the sheds, uprooted dozens of trees and road signs and destroyed several cars.

Bad weather also caused several injuredof which 4 only in the province of Ferrarawhich around 3 pm on 22 July was hit by a hailstorm in the area of ​​San Bartolomeo, San Martino and Gaibanella.

Hail and heat

Also there Lombardy, as well as the Piedmont and Veneto, was hit on the same day by hailstorms which also caused a blackout of several hours to Cremona. The winds have reached the 80km/h, uprooting several trees, and entire areas remained flooded.

Other 18 citieson the other hand, mainly in southern Italy, have been marked with the red dot for the extreme temperatures touch on July 22, with health risks.

Photo source: ANSA

