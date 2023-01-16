by Giammaria Liuzzi

Dear Director,

one cannot fail to agree with the recent declarations and consequent initiatives of the Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini on the subject of access to the faculty of medicine and surgery. The sharing is twofold: in the aims, or rather in reforming the system of selection of tomorrow’s doctors, guaranteeing a rigorous need, and in the modalities, or in the establishment of a working group to identify the operative mechanisms.

Furthermore, one cannot fail to applaud the definitive shelving of the populist concept “there is a lack of specialists, let’s abolish the numerus clausus”, replaced with, quoting the minister’s words, “There is no doubt that planning the amount of access to medicine is a necessity: even the passage to limited numbers was a choice dictated by necessity. The profession was inflated, the supply of doctors was higher than the requests and even the training standards did not appear in line with those of Europe. Therefore, programmed access was the most decisive response to such serious reasons”.

An optimization of the methods of access to all health degree courses, not only of the Faculty of Medicine, has never been taboo for anyone and a system like the current one, based on cross-check tests that promptly hit the headlines for wrong questions by ministerial officials, can and must be optimized to abolish the anguish and fear that tens of thousands of young people have in failing to fulfill their dream of becoming doctors who can provide health care to Italian citizens with passion, professionalism and dedication. Without any mechanism aimed at rigorously planning the annual number of medical graduates, there is a concrete contribution to subsidizing the cooperatives which, with piecework contracts, deprofessionalize doctors and significantly reduce the quality of care offered.

It is a pity, however, that, unlike the goals that we can only applaud, the methods for identifying implementation strategies have started off on the wrong foot. Again quoting the minister’s recent statements: “Today we need to overturn the mechanism: starting from the new effective need for doctors and health care workers, we must adjust the capacities and potential offer of the university system. And with this approach we have set up a working group with all the players in the field (…). With everyone’s collaboration we want, within the first quarter of this year, to offer an initial response to define a reasoned and effective access program to the Faculty of Medicine. We are open to discussion, to the evaluation of any type of experience, including foreign ones, to a constructive dialogue that takes us out of the current immobility and projects us into a tomorrow that has the person, their care but also their self-determination at the center ”.

We regret and regret to note that in this working group all trade union, professional, associative and order realities have been totally excluded, supplanted by a crowd of academics and technicians. For too many years there has been an ideological and granite opposition between the legislators and the real and certified representatives of the medical profession, with little dialogue and little willingness to confront each other. That world that represents today’s doctors wants to make its own active and effective contribution in the selection of tomorrow’s doctors, those same representatives who throughout the last decade have denounced the scarce funding of specialization contracts and who are now touching the lack, especially in certain branches such as emergency-urgency which so much creates suffering and indignation in patients.

With these premises, there is a unique opportunity to really get to work around a table and work effectively and constructively, through a working group that currently does not include “all those experiences” of the Italian health scene. We would not like a “crippled” table to give birth to overly university-centric solutions, aimed, for example, at increasing the income from university fees or using the marks achieved in the 1st year exams as a parameter which could make us regret the current system. Our will to “get involved” in this challenge is total and without any prejudice or ideological visions, it is now up to the Government and the Minister not to close doors.

Giammaria Liuzzi

Anaao Youth National Manager

January 16, 2023

