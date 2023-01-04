Listen to the audio version of the article

Faster to sell the abortion pill online in the US. After the FDA (US Drug Agency) relaxed some restrictions during the pandemic now the drug can be dispensed permanently under an updated safety program. A news that has a certain prominence, especially in view of the fact that some American states have enacted laws that prohibit or severely limit abortions after the decision of the Supreme Court in June to overturn the sentence Roe v. Wade.

The online sale

A California online pharmacy is the first officially certified to dispense abortifacient drugs under new requirements introduced on Tuesday, January 3. The FDA has in fact approved a new certification scheme for pharmacies – developed by Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the brand and generic manufacturers of the mifepristone abortion pill -.

The pharmacies certified by the two companies, however, can dispense the mifepristone (a synthetic steroid used as a chemical abortion drug in the first 2 months of pregnancy) directly to patients only after receiving a prescription from a certified physician.

The certification requirements

Honeybee Health — which was the first mail-order pharmacy to ship mifepristone in 2020 after the FDA eased some restrictions during the pandemic — can now dispense the drug permanently under a revised safety program.

The certification requirements provide a framework for pharmacies to help ensure continued access to medicines for patients across the country who wish to terminate an early pregnancy. «Perform this important work – said Jessica Secretly, co-founder of HoneyBee – has meant a lot to us and I’m thrilled that the rest of the pharmacy community can too. The more pharmacies are certified, the greater the access will be».