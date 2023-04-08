Home Health Abortion pill, US judge suspends FDA approval
The lawsuit, brought by a coalition of doctors and anti-abortion groups, argues that the Food and Drug Administration – the agency in charge of drug and food control – did not adequately examine scientific evidence or follow adequate protocols when it approved mifepristone, since ignoring the drug’s safety risks.

Another judge keeps the abortion pill

Another federal judge, that of the state of Washington, has instead decided in a preliminary way that mifepristone, used as an abortion pill, must remain available on the market in at least 12 democratic states, those that have promoted legal action for its maintenance. The decision – suspended for seven days for any appeals – is therefore opposite to the one taken shortly before by the Texas federal judge appointed by Donald Trump. The legal deadlock could now end up in the Supreme Court.

Biden: I will fight the stop to the abortion pill

For his part, US President Joe Biden has announced his intention to “fight” the federal judge’s decision, calling it an “unprecedented attempt to deprive women of fundamental freedoms”. Biden, in a statement released by the White House, announced that “my administration will oppose this decision.” Meanwhile, the US Justice Department has already announced that it will appeal the sentence of the Texas federal judge.

