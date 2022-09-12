Home Health Abortion, what’s in the electoral programs
Health

Abortion, what’s in the electoral programs

by admin
Abortion, what’s in the electoral programs

It was another of the health issues around which the political debate took place, with the complicity of Chiara Ferragni. The right to abortion, in Italy, is enshrined in law (194/1978). But the very fact that it has always been a protagonist of electoral campaigns gives the idea of ​​something that is not working as it should. Hence the choice to investigate how the parties and coalitions vying for the policies of 25 September intend to address – or not: given its delicacy – an issue that has not only health, but also cultural and social implications.

See also  Covid, the menstrual cycle could change after the vaccine. But only in isolated cases

You may also like

Monkeypox, what are the risks for children and...

what they are and why they could hurt,...

If you can do this number of push...

Get infected with Omicron. the asymptomatic could be...

this brand can cause severe intestinal cramps

Tumors, from mutations in a patient to the...

Somaglia, a 54-year-old dies of West Nile after...

Mold and Alzheimer’s are linked: the latest discovery...

Actinic keratosis, free screening begins in Italy

New vaccines, here’s what you need to know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy