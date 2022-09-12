It was another of the health issues around which the political debate took place, with the complicity of Chiara Ferragni. The right to abortion, in Italy, is enshrined in law (194/1978). But the very fact that it has always been a protagonist of electoral campaigns gives the idea of ​​something that is not working as it should. Hence the choice to investigate how the parties and coalitions vying for the policies of 25 September intend to address – or not: given its delicacy – an issue that has not only health, but also cultural and social implications.