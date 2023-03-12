Home Health Above all, protect the elderly and sick people from the heat
Above all, protect the elderly and sick people from the heat

What to do when it’s hot

The basic rule is to drink enough when it is hot, to postpone physical activities to the cooler morning and evening hours, to keep the apartment as cool as possible and to use sun protection. In the event of health problems, medical advice should be sought and, if necessary, the medication plan should be reviewed.

In clinics and nursing homes, too, special attention should be paid to vulnerable people and awareness should be raised. The same applies: Find out about heat waves in advance and prepare for them. In view of the increasingly hot days, facility-specific measures such as shading should be checked if necessary. Many facilities have already set out on their journey and are thus strengthening preventive health protection.

The following recommendations are designed to help you stay healthy in the heat.

