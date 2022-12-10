Almost a million Italians in bed with the flu and Abruzzo is among the seven regions where the threshold of maximum intensity has been exceeded. With her in the top ranking are Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria and Marche. The number detected by the latest InfluNet surveillance report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) relates to the week of November 28 to December 4, but since the monitoring began, 3.5 million Italians have been affected by the flu.

The week under consideration saw an exponential growth in the number of cases of flu-like syndromes with the incidence reaching 16 cases per thousand assisted compared to 13.1 in the previous week. According to the ISS, the threshold considered to be of “high intensity” was exceeded with children being the most affected.

If the virus is affecting transversely, in fact, it is precisely children and in particular those under 5 years of age who have fallen ill the most: the incidence is equal to 50.2 cases per thousand assisted, compared to 41.2 in the previous week. The ISS points out that the circulation of flu viruses has intensified, even if other respiratory viruses have also contributed to the increase in the number of flu-like syndromes in these first weeks of surveillance.