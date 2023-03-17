The plank is an exercise commonly proposed by personal trainers to train the abdominal muscles. It is an exercise that requires resistance, strength and concentration, an isometric training which consists in maintaining a position similar to a push-up (bending up from the ground) for the maximum possible time.

The assumption of the correct position is fundamental, with arms and legs stretched out, pelvis in line with the rest of the body, buttocks contracted, neck not in tension. In fitness there are different variations of plank, from the traditional one called front plank, to the forearm plank (same as the first but resting on the ground with the elbows), up to the lateral plank (side plank), the reverse plank and etc. Each serves to specifically work a muscle group.

What are the benefits of the plank

The plank is certainly one of the most effective exercises for strengthening the abs, back and shoulders. The most commonly involved muscles include: rectus abdominis, erector spinae, transversus abdominis, trapezius, rhomboid, entire rotator cuff, anterior deltoid, pectoralis major, serratus anterior, iliac psoas, quadriceps femoris, gluteus maximus and gastrocnemius, gluteus medius and minimus (abductors), hip adductors (gracilis, pectineus, adductors etc), external and internal obliques, quadriceps and hamstrings.

In addition to working on the abdomen, thanks to the plank it is possible to obtain more toned buttocks: by stimulating the buttocks and the hamstrings, you will notice a firming of the rear and a reduction in cellulite. And finally, the back also benefits from it and becomes stronger: it is strengthened thanks to toning exercises and also ensures better support for the upper body.

Plank: how long can you resist?

It often happens that the subject intent on performing the plank resists until the last minute and then collapses to the ground, needing to rest the muscles of the legs, arms and abdomen. As already mentioned, in fact, the plank should be kept as much as possible. But how long can you resist? Obviously, the tempo is dictated by one’s body, more or less trained, and one must never go beyond one’s strengths and possibilities. Data confirm, however, that some have managed to maintain this position even for hours. This is George Hood, a 62-year-old former marine, who held the position for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds straight. A new men’s record certified by Guinness World Records (the women’s record is currently held by Dana Glowacka, with 4 hours, 19 minutes and 55 seconds).







