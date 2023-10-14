Absence of Neonatal Emergency Transport Service at Giuseppe di Maria Hospital Raises Concerns: Ministry of Health Called to Address the Issue

The Case of Missing Neonatal Emergency Transport Service in Avola Hospital Reaches Ministry of Health

Concerns about the absence of the neonatal emergency transport service (STEN) at the Giuseppe di Maria hospital in Avola have been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Health and the Sicilian health department. The issue was raised by ilfattoquotidiano.it and a group of doctors who denounced the situation.

The Democratic Party, represented by Senators Antonio Nicita, Annamaria Furlan, and Enza Rando, has requested clarification on the matter. In a question presented to Minister Orazio Schillaci, the senators referred to recommendations from the neonatal transport study group of the 2021 Italian Neonatology Society, which lists four birth centers equipped with STEN in Sicily. They highlighted the absence of a hospital in the province of Syracuse on the updated list from December 2020.

The senators emphasized that the Avola hospital lacks intensive care facilities, making the presence of the STEN service necessary. Several doctors from the hospital signed a letter expressing concerns about the absence of the neonatal emergency transport service. They noted that this situation puts newborns at a high risk and forces doctors to perform tasks outside their expertise, such as transferring newborns to neonatal intensive care units (NICU). They also highlighted the potential serious legal implications in case of adverse events.

The Democratic Party senators have called on the minister to address the issue and take the necessary actions to ensure the protection of the fundamental right to health, as guaranteed by Article 32 of the Constitution. They want to know if the minister is aware of the situation and what steps he plans to take to resolve the critical issues raised and ensure the safe procedures by medical personnel.

In addition to the actions taken at the national level, the PD group also presented a question at the Sicilian regional assembly. Deputy Tiziano Spada requested an inspection at the Avola birth point to verify compliance with minimum safety requirements. The regional deputies emphasized the need to investigate the situation and ensure that the STEN procedures are being followed in accordance with safety standards.

As the case gains attention and reaches the Ministry of Health and the Sicilian health department, efforts are being made to address the absence of the neonatal emergency transport service at the Giuseppe di Maria hospital in Avola. The concerns raised by doctors and the Democratic Party senators highlight the importance of ensuring the right to health and the safety of medical procedures for newborns.

