absenteeism at the ASL of Lecce (social-health district of Gagliano del Capo), 11 notices of guarantee
absenteeism at the ASL of Lecce (social-health district of Gagliano del Capo), 11 notices of guarantee

Today morning, the Carabinieri of the NAS of Lecce implemented the order with which the GIP of the Court of Lecce, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, ordered the application of the interdictory measure of the suspension from the exercise of a public office or service for a period of eight months against 3 people and the notification of 11 guarantee notices against medical managers, nurses, administrative employees, all employees of the ASL of Lecce, in service at the Social-Health District of Gagliano del Capo , for numerous episodes of absenteeism from one’s workplace.

The articulated investigative activity, conducted with shadows and video cameras for 10 months between 2021 and 2022 by the NAS military, made it possible to formulate the hypothesis of a crime of aggravated fraud to the detriment of the national health service and false attestations in certifications against several employees of the Health District, who would have had their time badge stamped by other compliant colleagues in order to certify their presence on duty at times when they would have been absent, due to delay or early departure, for exclusively personal reasons, thus inducing the Administration to which it belongs is in error.

The disqualification measures concerned a nurse and two operators, with various tasks, while among the other suspects there are two doctors, other nurses, operators and administrators with various tasks (specialized technicians, assistants, porters, drivers). The criminal proceeding is in the preliminary investigation phase, which has now been concluded, therefore the suspects are presumed innocence until a final sentence is passed.

