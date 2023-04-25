Abstinence from sex “before marriage is good for the stability of the couple, they are more likely to stay together”. Here’s the quest

abstinence is it good for the heart and other organs? It would seem so. According to a study, people who wait do sex until the marriage they have three times more likely to have a major stability in their relationship. Sex before marriage is no longer taboo in America, but a new study suggests abstinence until after marriage ensures a happy and contented life. The researchers of the Brigham Young University found that 45% of men and women who have had sex only with their spouses have a very satisfying married life.

Brigham Young University follows the guidelines of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who preaches against premarital sex. The researchers noted that the study was “performed on subjects in whom religion and its beliefs affect their lives.”

A researcher of the study explains: “Being very religious is related to having fewer sexual partners and longer relationships. We wanted to make sure that the differences found based on sexual history were not only related to the religiosity of the people in the sample”.

The report included surveys conducted on 3,750 people with couple relationships, who were asked to report relationship satisfaction on a scale from one to five. The team found that in the United States, the average number of sexual partners before marriage is 6,7and that men and women reported nearly identical numbers.

“We found that for each reported additional sexual partner, the likelihood of being in the highest category of relationship satisfaction decreased by nearly four percent,” the researchers wrote. “Relationship stability showed an even greater change and decreased by 6.5% for each additional sexual partner, and sexual satisfaction decreased by 4% for each additional sexual partner before marriage.” The questions They were like, “How many times have you thought your relationship (or marriage) might be in danger?”, “How many times have you and your partner discussed ending your relationship (or marriage)?” and “How many times have you broken up or separated and then gotten back together?”

The group of inexperiencedthose who abstained from pre-marital sex, said their marriage was “very stable”: 45% of men and 44% of women.

Only 40% of the less experienced group, the ones who had two to four sexual partners, reported similar levels of stability.

The most experienced group, with five to nine partners, was only half as likely to bid one high stability. Furthermore, only 25% of the spouses in the group said their marriage was very stable.

The probability of those in the most experienced group, with 10 or more partners, fell further: only 14% of men and women reported the highest level of stability in their marriage.

The study also assessed participants’ sexual satisfaction using a similar questionnaire.

Again, subjects in the inexperienced group were most likely to report being “very satisfied” with all aspects of their sexual relationship, with more than one in five reporting high sexual satisfaction (20 percent of women and 21 percent of men).

About 18% of women and 20% of men in the less experienced group reported similar levels. Alone 1 are 10 in the group of the most experienced declared to be sexually satisfied with their spouse (11% of women and 12% of men). And only one in 14 of the most experienced spouses surveyed (7% of women and 7% of men) said they were very satisfied with their sex life in marriage.

These findings challenge the notion that sexual experimentation over years of dating helps people “settle down” and prepare for marriage,” the study reads.

In fact, they may be doing the exact opposite. Overall, it appears that theSexual exclusivity between spouses is what makes people more ready for intimacy of marriage and better equipped to create a mutually satisfying sexual relationship with one’s spouse that sustains the relationship through all stages of marriage.”