The eggs that we find on the market are all the same, that is, of the same form and of the same weight. This happens because before arriving at the supermarket counters, they are checked and weighed, but this does not mean that all eggs are the same. In fact, there are some eggs that differ in weight, color, shape and come permanently discardedbecause defined as “Non-standard“. The eggs differ according to the breed of the hen that laid them.

Of course, hens that have a good build lay bigger and shorter eggs greater weight, compared to hens of lesser weight. Even among hens that belong to the same race you have slightly different eggs, for example, with one more elongated shape (pointed) or with a lighter color. Therefore, each hen lays “personal” eggs, which distinguish it. On average an egg weighs about 55-60 gramsbut it can happen that the same hen lays larger or smaller eggs.

The eggs, which are much larger than the others, usually have two yolks inside. Or in rarer cases they may even have an egg inside the egg. This anomaly is due to an error in the process ofreproductive systemmany times caused bygenetic inheritance. Basically double-yolk eggs are formed when two egg cells are released into the oviduct, one at a very short distance from the other and the formation ofalbums (and the shell) wraps them both.

On the other hand, as regards eggs with another egg inside, as already mentioned above, they are rare and occurs when we have an egg that is ready to be laid, but instead remains inside theovidottothus being incorporated by another egg which is in the midst of its formation process. There may also be cases on the contrary, or that we can sometimes have tiny eggs compared to normal ones, which are devoid of yolk inside of.

This phenomenon is called in various ways: fairy eggs, rooster eggs, witch eggs, moreover, in peasant culture it is considered as the penny egg of the hen. This situation can occur in either very young or very old hens. Since in the young ones, theirs hormones and their production cycle still does not work perfectly, while for the elderly the situation is the other way around, because theirs reproductive cycle and their hormone production is about to run out, so it can undergo anomalies. So now we know that if we find one of these phenomena we don’t have to worry, because at all natural.