“Abuse of office an evanescent crime, it complicates things”

“Interferences from Anm, Government interlocutor is Csm”

The minister also spoke on the controversy with the president of the ANM on the Justice bill. “If a magistrate individually believes from his point of view that a law is wrong, no one has the right to take his word away or say that he interferes,” he said. But if “the representative of a union of magistrates, before the text of the bill was known, pronounces a whole series of very severe criticisms”, then, “in my opinion in correct Italian they mean interference”. Nordio then reiterated that “the institutional interlocutor of government and politics is not the union, but the CSM”.