Abuse victim shares her story, but listeners mock her

The 30-year-old Lena Jensen from Hamburg has an Instagram account where she shares her life story. First of all: It’s not a nice story and if you have a sensitive heart, you should stop reading at this point. But according to “watson”, Jensen wishes that as many people as possible read and tell her story – because she is a victim of abuse and wants to protect others from a similar fate.

“I was abused as a child,” Jensen writes in a guest post for watson. “And like so many other kids, I’ve been silent about it for a long time.”

Something else is typical about her case: the perpetrators were confidants who took loving care of her during her early childhood. When she was about two years old, these people began to sexually abuse her in her mother’s absence.

Jensen was silent for four years

Jensen owes the fact that Jensen can tell her story today to her loving mother, reports “watson”. For four years, Jensen scratched his skin, gritted his teeth, suffered from rashes – but never received a diagnosis when he visited the doctor. One day Jensen’s mother asked her directly if something had happened to her that made her sad. When asked about the subject so directly, Jensen, who was six at the time, finally found the courage to talk about the incidents.

“My mother reacted perfectly and I’m still grateful for that today,” says Jensen today. “She stayed calm and said it was not okay what these people had done to me and that she was very proud of me. Only recently she told me that she went straight into the bedroom afterwards because she could hardly breathe from the shock and tears.

Despite medical reports, the perpetrators have remained unpunished to this day

According to Watson, Jensen’s mother reported the perpetrators, and a medical report subsequently confirmed the abuse. Nevertheless, a conviction of the perpetrators failed due to a lack of “solid evidence”.

After the trial, many acquaintances turned the tables, accusing Jensen and her mother of disrepute. “I just can’t imagine it,” most said. The suspects seemed so human and educated.

Jensen still says that she often blames herself because she knows that the perpetrators continue to take care of the neighbors’ children – and most likely abuse them. But all she can do now is share her story, encourage victims to speak up and show them that there is still happiness after abuse.

“Go die”

This is exactly why Jensen regularly shares her story on her Instagram account, reports “watson”. Jensen’s texts are usually accompanied by photos in which she smiles, showing that she is fine today.

But it is precisely this apparent contradiction between current normality and the traumatic past that bothers many of their followers. “Do you have to tell others everything without being asked,” comments one of them. “Sort of embarrassing … but the main thing is likes” Others are even more direct, asking: “Did you at least come?” or “Go die!”

People are also bothered by the fact that Jensen shows himself confidently in a bikini in summer. “I don’t know if it makes sense, over sexual [sic] Talking about abuse, but then getting half naked like that [sic] to present that you can almost see the female genitals,” writes one user. Another even writes: “I regularly do pedophile parties myself.”

Some people think victims shouldn’t be happy

“Many people have a very specific image in their heads of those affected by child abuse – broken, overcast, sad – and we should fulfill that,” Jensen says of such hateful comments. “If we don’t conform to this cliché or even dare to be happy in our own skin, we are unbelievable in their eyes. Like having a lifetime burden of proof of the trauma.”

For her part, she fought with her boyfriend for a long time to rediscover her sexuality and is proud of it. She also knows from a counseling session that, statistically speaking, most of the hate comments come from acquaintances of the attacked person, who post under ever new pseudonyms.

Jensen will not give up

That her acquaintances insulted her like that was a shock, says Jensen. But none of this could stop her from continuing.

Precisely these lousy reactions – which, by the way, do not only occur online – are one of the reasons why many victims do not even speak up. Each of these hate comments indirectly supported perpetrators by intimidating and taunting victims.

“I will never again give other people the power to tell what I can say,” says Jensen.

