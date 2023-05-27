Abused children age earlier, violence alters their DNA – Sanità

Abused children age earlier: in fact, violence leaves indelible marks and alterations even on the DNA and can compromise health as adults. In other words, abuses in childhood and adolescence undermine the life of an individual, with not only psychic but also organic damage. A British study proves it, while the numbers of abuses continue to grow in Italy too.

According to the latest report on minors victims of abuse by the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police, which analyzed the data for 2021 and the first half of 2022, comparing them with 2020, the cases of abuse of minors in the schools. And sexual violence is also growing, increasing by 19%.

In the face of such alarming data, science confirms that the abuses suffered represent lasting damage. A study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry – which reports the results of a retrospective analysis, the largest ever carried out, conducted by the University of Glasgow and the University of Hong Kong, on a sample of 141,748 individuals aged between 37 and 73 years old, registered in a biobank in the United Kingdom – has shown that violence suffered in childhood and adolescence can shorten telomeres, the part of the DNA that decides how long we should live.

Abuses are also associated with a higher frequency of cancers. Women especially record a double risk compared to those who have not been abused. The results of the study demonstrated that adults exposed as children to three episodes or more types of maltreatment (physical, sexual and emotional) showed a shorter telomere length than those who had not experienced any violence or had suffered only one episode, also highlighting a greater reduction for cases that had suffered the combination of physical and sexual abuse.

“As demonstrated by the English study – explains Pietro Ferrara, national contact person of the Italian Society of Pediatrics for abuse and mistreatment and professor of Pediatrics at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome – abused minors will become adults who not only live worse but age faster because stress and biochemical modifications, triggered by the violence suffered, determine an erosion of telomeres, i.e. that part of the DNA that decides how long we should live, influencing our health conditions as adults.Furthermore, some recent studies – he adds – even tell us that the continuous and repeated stress of girls who are victims of multiple sexual abuse can lead to a higher incidence of cancer in adulthood, with a twice as high risk”. To highlight the latter figure is a research published in BioMed Central Cancer, conducted by the Public Health Agency of Canada on a sample of 21,915 individuals.

An increasingly worrying phenomenon, that of violence against minors, against which targeted initiatives are being put in place: precisely against child and adolescent violence, training courses will continue in 2023, for the eighth consecutive year, throughout the national territory aimed at paediatricians, created with the unconditional contribution of Menarini and the sponsorship of the Italian Society of Pediatrics and the Italian Federation of Pediatric Doctors. Objective of the project, entitled ‘Facing Abuse 2.0. Emergence and communication in child and adolescent abuse’, is to promote the widespread diffusion, at a territorial and hospital level, of knowledge on the subject of abuse and mistreatment in order to identify the signs early and prevent the consequences in adulthood. After Milan, where it started, the initiative will continue until mid-December in 9 other cities: Rome, Ascoli, Foggia, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Pisa, Turin and Trieste.