To counter the phenomenon of abuse and mistreatment to the detriment of children first of all, abuse and mistreatment, we must know how to recognize them, and it is not something for everyone. On the contrary. According to a survey presented at the recent European Congress of Emergency Medicine in Berlin and conducted in 148 hospitals in 29 European countries, in half of the emergency rooms, healthcare personnel, including Italians, do not have standard tools or protocols to do so.