Home Health Abused children: when the abuse is not just physical
Health

Abused children: when the abuse is not just physical

by admin
Abused children: when the abuse is not just physical

To counter the phenomenon of abuse and mistreatment to the detriment of children first of all, abuse and mistreatment, we must know how to recognize them, and it is not something for everyone. On the contrary. According to a survey presented at the recent European Congress of Emergency Medicine in Berlin and conducted in 148 hospitals in 29 European countries, in half of the emergency rooms, healthcare personnel, including Italians, do not have standard tools or protocols to do so.

See also  #Iononsonoilmiotumore, marching in breaking latest news for the rights of former cancer patients

You may also like

the secrets of the diet of centenarians, sensational...

Viruses spy on us and steal information, could...

Goodbye little Giorgia, warrior with a smile

Covid, this is how much the risk of...

Justice: postponement of the Cartabia reform, life imprisonment,...

Medico no vax, ‘I come back with my...

Never eat chestnuts in these cases: here are...

Covid, the obligation to wear a mask remains...

five natural methods to be able to lower...

Covid. The “discontinuity” cannot become an anti-scientific and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy