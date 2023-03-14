I Carabinieri of the Brescia NAS carried out the precautionary measure of the prohibition of approaching the offended persons against five social and health workers in service at a town residence designated for the reception of disabled persons, deemed presumed responsible for the crime of ill-treatment, aggravated since committed against persons suffering from obvious physical and mental disabilities.

The provision was issued by the Brescia GIP, at the request of the local public prosecutor who coordinated the investigations, following the investigations conducted by the military also with the aid of video cameras installed in the aforementioned structure, which made it possible to document about eighty episodes of violence, physical, above all, but also moral, the result of insults and humiliations at the hands of today’s suspects and to the detriment of guests of the aforementioned structure.

There were also serious cases of carelessness: the hygiene operations were sometimes deliberately circumvented and even postponed for days.



It is emphasized that the criminal proceeding is in the preliminary investigation stage and that the subjects involved, who hold the quality of suspects, will be able to exercise their right of defense and assert their reasons in the subsequent procedural phases.