news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – To prevent their children with type 1 diabetes from undergoing repeated insulin infusions during the day and to make up for the lack of automatic infusion devices (the so-called ‘artificial pancreas’), some parents they are resorting to ‘home-made’ solutions, made by adapting devices for insulin infusion (pumps) and blood glucose monitoring (sensors). A phenomenon which – although still contained – risks gaining ground due to the absence of adequate instrumentation. Hence the alarm of diabetologists who invite us to press the accelerator on research to have safer tools.



In Italy, several dozen children are currently treated with these devices, according to an estimate by the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (SIEDP) which is participating today in a meeting dedicated to this time during the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ADDT) in course in Berlin. The meeting, which brings together experts and patient representatives, calls for an intensification of research and clinical trials of more automatic systems for children under the age of 6, so that in the near future all young patients with type 1 diabetes can access these innovative devices safely.



“The artificial pancreas represents the most advanced scientific innovation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes which affects about 2,000 children under the age of 6”, explains Valentino Cherubini, president-elect of SIEDP and director of the pediatric diabetes unit at the Marche University Hospital of Ancona. It is especially useful for children: “because it is equipped with sensors that monitor blood sugar automatically and very frequently and a pump that injects insulin according to need, connected in recent years to software that ‘rethinks’ insulin levels in automatically, considering not only the blood sugar but also the activity that the little patient is carrying out”, continues the expert. (HANDLE).

