Access Bars®: more productivity in business

Increased mental clarity, increased motivation & easier communication

What if there were no problems, just opportunities?

What if the best way to prepare for change in it

is to strengthen the mental health of all employees?

Most people think their brains are valuable and not thinking or even taking frequent pauses to think is bad. What if that’s exactly when inspiration shows up – for example, on a walk through the woods? If you’re relaxed, you can open

access new ideas. Surprise yourself with your creativity and become one too

happier! How? With the Access Bars®!

The Access Bars® are 32 points on the head that, when lightly touched, stimulate positive change in the brain, releasing the electromagnetic components of stress, thoughts and emotions. It can feel a little like erasing a completely overcrowded computer hard drive – just in your head. Negative thoughts that keep you from sleeping can be let go and the long-awaited peace can finally return.

This gentle, non-invasive method allows both physical and mental blockages stored in the body to be dissolved and helps to bring greater ease in all areas of life. A Bars session lasts 60-90 minutes and is a process that can be done as a one-time session or as a monthly, weekly or daily experience.

In addition to private individual sessions, the bars are also used in companies, schools, clinics and even in prisons worldwide to enable more well-being and thus better health.

The effectiveness of Access Bars®, which is scientifically proven, varies from person to person and differs from session to session. The following has been reported by Bars recipients:

– improved physical health

– Increased mental clarity and less stress

– Significant increase in feelings such as joy, happiness, gratitude, kindness and peace

– deeper relaxation and positive effect on migraines and insomnia

– improved mental health: fewer symptoms of depression, panic attacks, ADD, ADHD & obsessive-compulsive disorder

– higher intuitive awareness

The first Access Bars® session was given over 30 years ago by Gary Douglas, founder of Access Consciousness™. Since then, the company has expanded to 179 countries and has more than 10,000 trained Access Bars® facilitators – a number that is increasing rapidly and is taking Bars® courses out into the world.

Write to me, we offer trial sessions directly in the company and make you an individual offer.

In 40 years of brand development, sales and product management, Chrissy has learned from influential pioneers and completely insane rebels, from true visionaries with clear values ​​and a strong, sustainable “why”.

Chrissy began her professional career in 1983 in world-renowned 5-star luxury hotels and worked in other European countries (France, Great Britain) for eight years. She speaks several languages ​​(German, English, French, Italian, Spanish). Chrissy’s numerous long-distance travels enable her to understand the different cultures and accordingly the diversity of her business customers at lightning speed.

With her certification as a Certified Facilitator from Access Consciousness® and training in several special topics, Chrissy adds a modality to her coaching sessions and courses that uses simple tools to bring ease into everyday life – both privately and in business – that is second to none.

Contact

Chrissy Dorn

Ringbergstr. 38b

83070 Bad Wiessee

+491733612219

