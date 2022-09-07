The Democratic Provincial Secretary: “It is a duty for those involved in politics to make a careful reflection on this recruitment method which I believe is no longer current”

MESSINA – Between absurd questions and protests, the rite of the admission test to Medicine took place again this year. The nominative ranking of merit will be known on 29 September. “On the day in which the admission tests to the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry are held – says the provincial secretary of the Democratic Party and candidate in the next regional elections for the Messina college, Nino Bartolotta – it is a duty for those involved in politics to make a careful reflection on this recruitment method that I believe is no longer current, if we consider the serious shortages of personnel that are registered within the national health system ”.

“We need more modern tools”

“It would be opportune – continues Bartolotta – to establish decidedly more modern tools for students’ access to this faculty which, without neglecting professional aptitude and meritocracy, offer an adequate response to the great needs of our health facilities”. According to the democratic provincial secretary, it is necessary “to remember that, while in our country we confirm, as if it were a custom, the limited number for access to medicine, we are forced, at the same time, to send doctors from Romania and Albania because in Italy we do not have enough white coats to meet the demands of users, in order to guarantee the health of citizens ”.

Meanwhile, there are those who wonder what the Def (Economic and Financial Document) or the horizontal flight of the magpie has to do with… (these are just some of the 60 questions) with the Medicine test. The protests, also this year, were not lacking.