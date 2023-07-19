Access to Minimally Invasive Heart Interventions and Stroke Prevention Still Inadequate in Italy: GISE Report

More than 150,000 Italians are being excluded from minimally invasive interventions that can prevent stroke, according to a report by the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (GISE). The report, presented at the GISE Think Heart congress in Rome, reveals that access to these life-saving procedures is still inadequate compared to the country’s epidemiological needs.

The data shows that only 4 out of 10 eligible Italians had access to the percutaneous transcatheter aortic valve prosthesis implantation (TAVI) procedure in 2022, and only 2 out of 10 benefited from the percutaneous mitral valve repair procedure. The report also highlights the poor access to minimally invasive interventions for stroke prevention, with only 2% of potentially eligible Italians benefiting from the percutaneous closure of the left auricle procedure.

Furthermore, the report reveals that only a third of eligible patients received the percutaneous closure of the patent foramen ovale (PFO) procedure, and only 1% had access to the percutaneous treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE). These procedures are essential for resolving serious and high-risk cases, but the lack of access means that many patients are left untreated.

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, emphasized the importance of the GISE report in improving planning and assistance within the National Health Service. He called for institutional synergy and emphasized the role of scientific and technological innovations in ensuring that all citizens have access to necessary interventions.

The report also provided data on the number of interventional cardiology procedures performed in 2022. While some procedures, such as angioplasty, reached pre-Covid levels, others still fell short. For example, 11,476 TAVRs were performed, compared to 10,103 in 2021, and only 1,878 left auricular closure procedures were carried out.

GISE President John Esposito highlighted the need for concrete action to guarantee access to these standard treatments throughout Italy. He outlined four main areas of focus: transcatheter treatment of aortic valve stenosis, percutaneous mitral valve repair, prevention of cardio-embolic stroke, and optimization of coronary revascularization.

Collaboration between GISE and AGENAS, the Italian National Agency for Regional Health Services, was also emphasized as crucial to achieving these objectives. The organizations plan to improve information flows, introduce advanced solutions for cardiovascular disease management, and develop outcome and process indicators to evaluate the effectiveness of care.

Esposito also addressed the challenges facing the healthcare system, including the shortage of personnel and structures following the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed the importance of correct planning and the use of technologies to improve clinical outcomes and respond to system needs.

In conclusion, the GISE report highlights the need to address the inadequate access to minimally invasive interventions for the Italian population. It calls for collaboration, improved planning, and the use of innovative technologies to ensure that all citizens can benefit from these life-saving procedures.

