Accident A14, dies at the age of 27 in San Benedetto del Tronto

San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno), 5 May 2023 – New fatal accident on the A14 motorway in the construction site area near the tunnels in the San Benedetto area.

It happened around 7pm and he met his death a 27 year old girl born in San Benedetto, resident in Altidona. The rescuers of the Potes-118 of the Madonna del Soccorso, the firefighters of San Benedetto, the patrols of the motorway police and the personnel of the Tronco Directorate of breaking latest news Autostrade per l’Italia intervened on the site.

The 118 also sent an air ambulance to rescue the young woman but she was not let down as the doctors had already verified the death that occurred on the spot.

The road has been blocked with long queues in the direction of Ancona, with mandatory exit at the San Benedetto tollbooth. According to the first investigations, the girl driving hers Volkswagen Up, headed south, in dealing with the lane exchange, according to Autostrade per l’Italia the works are correctly indicated for the modernization of the Croce di San Benedetto tunnel, it invaded the opposite lane crashing head-on with a lorry that was passing from the opposite direction .

Immediately after the findings of the tragic accident, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Ascoli authorized the removal of the body which was placed in the morgue of the San Benedetto hospital. The northbound carriageway was closed for about two hours. This is the tenth victim in the tunnel area in about two years.