A 60-year-old cleaner from Treviso is hospitalized at Ca’ Foncello in Treviso, in intensive care and with a confidential prognosis, due to a serious accident at work which occurred last Monday, around 5 pm, in the gym of the Mazzotti Institute. The episode has only emerged in the last few hours. According to an initial reconstruction, the man would have used the volleyball referee’s chair to climb up and operate a handle, placed above the door of the gymnasium at a height of two meters, in order to raise the baskets and thus allow the use of the tennis court. volleyball for young athletes. The man, due to inattention or perhaps an illness, fell to the ground hitting his head violently. The 60-year-old, rescued by Suem 118, was urgently transported to the emergency room of the Treviso hospital where he was diagnosed with a very strong head trauma, a diagnosis which led the doctors to subject him to at least two surgeries. For a week the man has been sedated, in a pharmacological coma. The Spisal unit of Ulss 2 carried out all the necessary investigations on the accident.

