Home Health Accident at work in Codroipo, two workers injured (2) – Medicine
Health

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 05 APR – The other injured person was transported to the Udine hospital, by ambulance, in yellow code.

Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri and the inspectors of the health company.

Upon their arrival, the firefighters found a truck whose cabin was completely crushed by a reinforced concrete beam. Inside were the two workers who were injured.

