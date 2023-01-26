Home Health Accident at work in Medicine: woman transported by helicopter
Accident at work in Medicine: woman transported by helicopter

Accident at work in Medicine: woman transported by helicopter

Another accident at work, for the moment the tragedy seems to have been averted. At around 7pm yesterday, January 25, a 56-year-old woman was injured after being hit by several metal plates in the company where she works in Fossatone di Medicina, in via Galliani.

The 56-year-old, stuck under the slabs, was freed with difficulty by the firefighters and was transported to the Maggiore hospital with the helicopter rescue in code 3 (maximum gravity). The local police and the Carabinieri were also on site for the surveys.

The woman is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a reserved prognosis. The latest medical bulletin issued bodes well.

More training and controls to avoid workplace accidents

