Quarrata (Pistoia), 6 April 2023 – Tragic accident on the via Statale Catena in Casini di Quarrata. A car and a motorcycle collided.

The impact was violent and left no way out for the centaur. The victim he is a 38 year old man. The injuries he sustained in the collision were too serious.

The scene of the accident (FotoCastellani)

Long closure of the road where the impact took place to allow rescue services, which later proved to be in vain, and surveys. The accident happened around 7pm.

Rescue after the accident (FotoCastellani)

The area of ​​the tragedy is very populated and with various commercial activities. Some people witnessed the confrontation and immediately called il 118. To intervene, an ambulance of the Mercy of Casalguidi and Cantagrillo and the traffic policemen, who are now involved in reconstructing the dynamics.

The moto would have ended up on the right side of the car, a dark colored Fiat 500 X, passenger side. At that moment the weather conditions they were good as was the visibility.