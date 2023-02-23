Home Health Accident in A4, young woman from Seregno dies
Accident in A4, young woman from Seregno dies

Accident in A4, young woman from Seregno dies

The Seregnese Beatrice Dell’Orto, 33 years old, dog trainerdied following a serious road accident on the A4, near Pero in the direction of VeniceBetween a van and a truck, which took place around 12.40 on Wednesday 22 February. At the wheel of the van, a Volkswagen Caddy, she died instantly.

Accident in A4, Beatrice Dell’Orto crashed into a truck

Seregno Beatrice Dell’Orto

In addition to 118 and the traffic police, the Milan fire brigade also intervened on the spot and extracted a pit bull, still alive, from the vehicle.

The scene that occurred to the rescuers was dramatic: the front part of the Caddy was completely destroyed, crashing into the rear part of the truck. Nothing to do for the driver while the dog, who was traveling behind, was saved.

The truck driver was uninjured while a man who rushed to the scene was taken to hospital in shock. The violence of the impact made it difficult to identify the victim, which took place only a few hours later.

Accident in A4, friends on Facebook: “Goodbye great woman, great dog lover”

Beatrice Dell’Orto’s friends on Facebook wrote: “Goodbye great woman, great dog lover. Wherever you are now you will always be in our hearts. It’s hard not to see you again, the field will be empty, but all the dogs will have the memory of your work, your professionalism, your patience“.

