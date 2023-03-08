Monsano (Ancona), 7 March 2023 – Centaur hits a girl who walks on the side of the road and then yes crashes into a tree: thus lost his life a young dad clairvalais.

It happened around 19.20 in via Sant’Antonio the shortcut that connects Jesi to Monsano. The centaur would have turned 40 in two days. The 39-year-old was aboard his own scooterone Yamahaa 500 and proceeded towards Monsano where he lived, when he hit a 31-year-old girl residing in Ancona who was walking on the side of the road.

The father from Chiaravallo has lost control of the scooter and ended up against a pole, while the motorbike collided with a tree. Self-medication and an ambulance rushed to the scene, but unfortunately for the 39-year-old there was nothing they could do, it was died practically on the spot. He worked as a worker in an engineering firm: he lived in the area, together with his partner and a two little daughters.

The 31-year-old stayed seriously injured and was taken in red code to Torrette, but her life would not be in danger. On the spot the carabinieri who are trying to reconstruct the dynamics. The road is still closed to traffic.