Home Health Accident in Ancona, hits a pedestrian and then against a post: young dad dies
Health

Accident in Ancona, hits a pedestrian and then against a post: young dad dies

by admin
Accident in Ancona, hits a pedestrian and then against a post: young dad dies

Monsano (Ancona), 7 March 2023 – Centaur hits a girl who walks on the side of the road and then yes crashes into a tree: thus lost his life a young dad clairvalais.

It happened around 19.20 in via Sant’Antonio the shortcut that connects Jesi to Monsano. The centaur would have turned 40 in two days. The 39-year-old was aboard his own scooterone Yamahaa 500 and proceeded towards Monsano where he lived, when he hit a 31-year-old girl residing in Ancona who was walking on the side of the road.

The father from Chiaravallo has lost control of the scooter and ended up against a pole, while the motorbike collided with a tree. Self-medication and an ambulance rushed to the scene, but unfortunately for the 39-year-old there was nothing they could do, it was died practically on the spot. He worked as a worker in an engineering firm: he lived in the area, together with his partner and a two little daughters.

The 31-year-old stayed seriously injured and was taken in red code to Torrette, but her life would not be in danger. On the spot the carabinieri who are trying to reconstruct the dynamics. The road is still closed to traffic.

See also  The new rules for Artificial Intelligence under consideration by the European Parliament

You may also like

24-year-old feels sick in the supermarket

Postponed – health check

Ukraine-Russia war, March 8 live news | Von...

identified the first cases. What do we know

Milan, Pioli: ‘Giroud and Díaz ready to play...

24-year-old feels sick in the supermarket

Fynn Kliemann talks about “the shittiest time of...

Social networks increase the risk of obesity Tanta...

Fedez, psychotropic drugs and the rebound effect: what...

Possible risks of chemical blood thinners for patients

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy