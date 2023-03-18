Isola del Piano 17 March 2023 – Serious accident tonight, at 7 pm, along the old Flaminia between Tavernelle and Ponte degli Alberi. Coming out of a bend, a 37-year-old man of Moroccan origin lost control of his car it ended up in an adjacent field after overturning several times.

When the firefighters arrived, the man had to be pulled out of the car he was still restrained by the belts. She had lost consciousness ed it looked very serious. For this he was taken to the Ancona hospital in red code. On the spot, for the legal findings, the carabinieri from Tavoleto.