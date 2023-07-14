17
Accident in Santo Stefano di Cadore, the funeral of the victims. PHOTO Sky Tg24 Tragedy Santo Stefano di Cadore, the day of the funeral. The parish priest: Unbridgeable pain Fanpage.itOverwhelmed family, sister’s letter to little Mattia: “Play freely and don’t exasperate mom and dad” Corriere della SeraMassacre of Santo Stefano di Cadore, the day of the funeral: the three coffins in the church and the desperation of the family members Qdpnews.it – online news of the Alta Marca TrevigianaOverwhelmed family: Favaro Veneto gathered for a last farewell ANSA AgencySee full coverage on Google News