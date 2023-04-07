Forlì, 7 April 2023 – It was supposed to be a carefree afternoon, by vacationand instead it turned into tragedy, with a broken family.

Nell’accident happened today in a chick rearing in the countryside of New Santa Maria di Bertinoroin the province of Forlì-Cesena, died three Moroccan brothersan 18-year-old girl, her 14-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister, residing in Meldola. They were called Fatima, Osama e Marva.

The young woman had the pink sheet and was doing driving tests in the courtyard ofCasagrande farm and poultry farm, where the uncle works as a caretaker, in via del Ponte San Pietro in Guardiano.

The girl driving the car with the two brothers on board would have ended up during a manoeuvre, for causes under investigation, against one of the three supporters of the silos over 20 cubic meters large, which is collapsed on the car, also submerged by tons of feed. All three occupants died. Timely, but unfortunately useless, the relief efforts.

Fatima had chosen the farm square, away from traffic and dangerous roads, to practice in view of obtaining her licence: the car the brothers got into was on the farm and probably had the keys already inserted.

On site i fire fightersintervened with a gru e at work for hours, i carabinieri of the Meldola and Bertinoro stations and the 118 for the rescue. Also on site duty magistrate.

17:18 The dynamics of tragedy According to the reconstruction of the fire brigade, a feed silo would have collapsed and hit a car in which there were three people, all of whom died 17:28 The intervention of the firefighters On site, near the farm, there are firefighters with various teams 17:43 Who are the victims The victims are three very young people, two of whom are minors, of North African origin. It concerns an 18-year-old girl, who had the pink sheet and was testing to drive her and her two brothers aged 14 and 10, all residing in Meldola. The uncle is the caretaker of the farm. 18:31 The tragedy during the driving tests It seems that the young woman was practicing driving in the company square farm and had brought the two younger brothers on board. During a manoeuvre, the car would have hit the silo, over 20 cubic meters large, which then overwhelmed the vehicle, killing the three. Firefighter operations are underway to remove the silos and feed that submerged the car and recover the three bodies. 19:01 The intervention of the firefighters is still ongoing The operations of the Fire Brigade are still underway to extract the bodies of the three brothers from the car. 20:11 Bonaccini’s condolences “I express my deep condolences for the tragedy of Bertinoro, which saw the death of an 18-year-old girl and her two underage brothers. We cling to the family and the whole community”, says the president of Emilia-Romagna and of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini. 20:20 The condolences of the mayor of Bertinoro “I am speechless in the face of the tragedy that occurred in the afternoon in San Pietro in Guardiano. The police are investigating the dynamics of the accident which at the moment remain confidential. I can only ask for silence and respect for the families and the victims. It is a terrible disgrace”, are the words of Gessica Allegni, mayor of Bertinoro. 20:24 The names of the young victims Fatima, Osama and Marva, these are the names of the three brothers who died in the terrible accident 20:38 A broken family, mourning in Meldola “A tragedy that leaves the whole community astonished and speechless – wrote the mayor of Meldola, Roberto Cavallucci on Facebook – I give my parents a big hug. In this moment of pain I express on behalf of myself, the municipal administration and the city of Meldola a sincere feeling of condolences and closeness to family, friends, all their loved ones and those who loved them”.