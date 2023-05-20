Accident on the Nomentana Bis, twenty-one year old dead and two injured. In 2023 already 57 victims between Rome and the province

A twenty-one-year-old girl died and two other people were injured, one of them seriously. This is the dramatic balance of a fatal accident that took place on Friday evening, around 11pm, along Via Nomentana Bis, at the Tor Lupara roundabout, in the municipality on the outskirts of Rome. The 118 medical staff and the traffic police were on site.

A Mini Cooper and a Mercedes C-Class collided at a bend. A Volkswagen Golf was also involved in the impact. The impact was fatal for a 21-year-old girl.

When help arrived, the girl behind the wheel of the Mini Cooper was already in very serious condition. She was rushed to Sant’Andrea hospital, where she died. The body was made available to the Tivoli prosecutor’s office. She is the fifty-seventh victim since the beginning of the year.

And yesterday afternoon, on the Giovanni Gronchi viaduct, another person died on the street. A 73-year-old motorcyclist, riding a BMW Gs 1100 motorcycle, suddenly fell for causes under investigation, slamming violently on the asphalt. The local police investigate the dynamics.







