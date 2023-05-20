Home » Accident on the Nomentana Bis, twenty-one year old dead and two injured. In 2023 already 57 victims between Rome and the province
Health

Accident on the Nomentana Bis, twenty-one year old dead and two injured. In 2023 already 57 victims between Rome and the province

by admin




A twenty-one-year-old girl died and two other people were injured, one of them seriously. This is the dramatic balance of a fatal accident that took place on Friday evening, around 11pm, along Via Nomentana Bis, at the Tor Lupara roundabout, in the municipality on the outskirts of Rome. The 118 medical staff and the traffic police were on site.

A Mini Cooper and a Mercedes C-Class collided at a bend. A Volkswagen Golf was also involved in the impact. The impact was fatal for a 21-year-old girl.

When help arrived, the girl behind the wheel of the Mini Cooper was already in very serious condition. She was rushed to Sant’Andrea hospital, where she died. The body was made available to the Tivoli prosecutor’s office. She is the fifty-seventh victim since the beginning of the year.

And yesterday afternoon, on the Giovanni Gronchi viaduct, another person died on the street. A 73-year-old motorcyclist, riding a BMW Gs 1100 motorcycle, suddenly fell for causes under investigation, slamming violently on the asphalt. The local police investigate the dynamics.



See also  Relay for peace, in Rome the initiative with Mannoia, Ovadia and Travaglio. Bertinotti: "The political left is dying, civil society is needed"

You may also like

Delirium for Leonardo DiCaprio, triumph of Martin Scorsese...

Arsenal slip, City win the Premier League! And...

Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol, did you know that...

Hot flashes from menopause, with which foods to...

9 suitable plants for mixed cultivation

Serie A, Atalanta-Verona 3-1: Gasperini remains attached to...

Williams syndrome, one in 10,000 falls into the...

chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Motion sickness and seasickness, what to do to...

New Kia Niro 2023, the compact SUV is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy