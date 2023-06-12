Accident on the Treviso Mare, motorcyclist gets caught in a cable broken by bad weather: he dies instantly

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

RONCADE (TREVISO) – More blood on the Treviso Mare: motorcyclist gets entangled in a cable snapped by bad weather and dies instantly. The fatal accident occurred…

RONCADE (TREVISO) – More blood on the Treviso Mare: motorcyclist gets entangled in a cable snapped by bad weather and dies instantly. The fatal accident took place around 6 pm today, 11 June, in Roncade, near the “Perchè” restaurant. The victim has not yet been identified, but the estimated age is around 65-70 years.

According to initial information, it seems that the bad weather caused the death. This afternoon’s storm, with rain and strong gusts of wind, would have uprooted a cable from a field, throwing it onto the road, just as the centaur was passing. On site traffic police and Suem.

The second tragedy in that stretch of road, after the massacre that took place between Friday and Saturday night in which a young engaged couple and a 53-year-old woman died while three other people were injured.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino