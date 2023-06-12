Home » Accident on the Treviso Mare, motorcyclist gets caught in a cable broken by bad weather: he dies instantly
Health

Accident on the Treviso Mare, motorcyclist gets caught in a cable broken by bad weather: he dies instantly

by admin
Accident on the Treviso Mare, motorcyclist gets caught in a cable broken by bad weather: he dies instantly

RONCADE (TREVISO) – More blood on the Treviso Mare: motorcyclist gets entangled in a cable snapped by bad weather and dies instantly. The fatal accident occurred…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

ACTIVATE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it

1 Year for €9.99 69,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

RONCADE (TREVISO) – More blood on the Treviso Mare: motorcyclist gets entangled in a cable snapped by bad weather and dies instantly. The fatal accident took place around 6 pm today, 11 June, in Roncade, near the “Perchè” restaurant. The victim has not yet been identified, but the estimated age is around 65-70 years.

According to initial information, it seems that the bad weather caused the death. This afternoon’s storm, with rain and strong gusts of wind, would have uprooted a cable from a field, throwing it onto the road, just as the centaur was passing. On site traffic police and Suem.

The second tragedy in that stretch of road, after the massacre that took place between Friday and Saturday night in which a young engaged couple and a 53-year-old woman died while three other people were injured.

See also  Covid and loss of smell, a molecular "GPS" reveals why it happens

Read the full article
in Il Gazzettino

You may also like

“I’m hungry, my mom is dead”: the first...

The Ukrainian wedge between the Russian armies. Kiev...

A new wave of very interesting cars from...

Is forgiving important? The unexpected health benefits

Storm over the capital, flooded streets and closed...

Cagliari in Serie A at the last breath:...

Ukraine: ‘Russia blew up another dam’

Effective training for older people

Floriana stabbed to death in Asti, companion attempts...

Giorgia Soleri leaves the apartment she shared with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy