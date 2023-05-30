Accidents to teachers and students, from September Inail insurance is free also for activities in the gym, laboratories and Pcto. Calderone: pay the state, private goodbye

With the start of the next school year, students and teachers Italians will be “covered” at the insurance level from all accidents that may occur at schoolon the way to get there or to go home, but also during the external activities of PCTO and educational visits: the announcement came from Minister of Labour, Marina Elvira Calderoneon the occasion of the first awareness day on the health and safety in the workplace. During the event, organized by the Ministries of Labor and Education, together with Inail and Inl, in the presence of students of the Itis Enrico Fermi in Romethe Minister of Labor said that “from next school year all the activities carried out by teachers and children in the school environment will be covered with Inail insurance”.

In schools almost 100,000 accidents a year

The phenomenon is not negligible. L’National Institute for accidents at work made public that by processing the injuries reported to the same Inail they would almost 100,000 accidents are recorded every year within the school walls: the majority, considering that over 80 per cent of the staff in the school is made up of women, are female teachers; while among the pupils the accidents among the boys prevail.

In 2017, for example, they were more than 15 thousand teachers who have suffered an injury in the workplace; over 80,000 children.

Pcto, “a strategic issue”

The novelty of the insurance coverage extended to all scholastic environments, even outside, explained Calderone, “will make it possible to carry out school-work alternation courses always in safety: it is a strategic theme, because it also connects the new trades and new technical professions that are in great demand in the world of work”.

A particularly hot topic, let us recall: in the past year, in fact, as many as three students, if regional courses are also counted, lost their lives (like Lorenzo Parelli) during the company internship.

“There is nothing normal”

In the work decree, explained the minister, “we have included a particularly important rule, because it wants to underline the importance of health and safety in the school environment. Have put in protection all school staff, teachers but especially you guys“.

And again: “From 2023-24 you will be insured for all the activities you do in the school environment, this which may seem like something normal, however required a great deal of work and a great search for funds to support this initiative”.

Families will no longer have to bear expenses

“Until now your families – continued Calderone – we had to bear the costs of one private insurance”, of a supplementary type with respect to the already existing one, “to protect you and your companions, where you were included in a normal study path”.

The insurance currently active in schools, in fact, does not cover training, underlined the minister, the school activities carried out “in laboratories, in the gym and in school-work alternation courses”: for these, in fact, at the beginning of the school year every family is invited (but not obliged) to adhere to the supplementary insurance policies that schools offer them, not before having examined the various offers and types of coverage for any accidents ( also considering the size of the deductibles).

“Thanks to Inail we will put you in coverage, we would put teachers and school staff in coverage” in all places of all schools of all levels, concluded Calderone to the applause.