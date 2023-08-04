ACCORD and HIPRA sign exclusive distribution agreement for the marketing of the …

Hyper

BIMERVAX®: A booster dose of bivalent recombinant protein vaccine provides immunization in people 16 years and older

Accord Healthcare, Ltd. (Accord) and HIPRA announced today that they have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement to commercialize HIPRA’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. The vaccine was developed entirely in the European Union (EU) and consists of a bivalent adjuvanted vaccine containing a recombinant protein1. HIPRA’s COVID vaccine Bimervax® was approved by the MHRA, UK on 31 July 2023 as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 16 and over who have previously received mRNA COVID-19 vaccine1. 2. In the main study, the immune response elicited by the HIPRA vaccine was compared to that elicited by the Comirnaty® mRNA vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech)3. Based on the results, the UK MHRA and EMA concluded that the benefits of the HIPRA vaccine are greater than its risks and recommended that it be given marketing authorization in the UK and EU countries respectively2.4.

“We are delighted to be working with HIPRA to make a recombinant protein-based vaccine against COVID-19 available in the UK as an additional option to combat this ongoing public health threat,” said Paul Tredwell, Executive Vice President of Accord Healthcare Ltd.

“We are proud to be working with Accord to commercialize BIMERVAX® in the UK. HIPRA’s COVID 19 vaccine is the first human vaccine designed, developed and manufactured entirely in Spain. Having the structures and capabilities, ranging from basic research and development to the manufacture of vaccines, in-country is a key factor in being able to react quickly to future health emergencies and strengthens Europe’s strategic autonomy in the health sector,” explained Carles Fàbrega, Managing Director of HIPRA Human Health.

Information on HIPRA’s COVID-19 vaccine

HIPRA’s COVID-19 vaccine is a bivalent recombinant protein vaccine for protection against COVID-19, based on a widely used technology known for the production of vaccines against hepatitis and influenza, among others. In March, this vaccine was approved by the EMA as a booster dose for the prevention of COVID-19 in people aged 16 and over who had previously received a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine4. It is a bivalent adjuvanted vaccine containing a recombinant protein based on the beta and alpha variants of SARS-CoV-21.

The positive opinion of the MHRA and the EMA concluded that there are sufficient robust data on the quality, immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine1, 3, 5.

The immunogenicity of Bimervax® was evaluated in an immunobridging study comparing the immune response induced by this new vaccine to that induced by the approved mRNA vaccine Comirnaty®. The study enrolled 765 adults who had previously received a 2-dose primary series of Comirnaty® and then received a booster dose of either Bimervax® or Comirnaty®. Supporting data came from an ongoing study involving 2,646 people (at least 16 years old) who had previously been vaccinated with mRNA or vector vaccines. HiPRA’s COVID-19 vaccine elicited an appropriate immune response against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. Most adverse reactions occurred within 3 days of vaccination and were mild to moderate1.

About Accord Healthcare, Ltd.

Accord Healthcare, Ltd. based in the United Kingdom (UK) is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one of the largest market presences of any European company in its class, ensuring that over 95% of European patients have access to essential medicines. Accord is one of the largest providers of chemotherapy products in Europe with over 40 oncology and related treatments. Our approach is agile and innovative, and we always strive to improve our products and patient access to them. We strive to break new ground and contribute even more to the well-being of patients worldwide.

Information about HIPRA

HIPRA is a biotechnological-pharmaceutical company based in Amer (Girona), Spain, focused on human and animal health care, offering a wide range of particularly innovative vaccines and an advanced diagnostic service. HIPRA has more than 50 years of experience in research and development of various vaccines. Thanks to its unique organizational model, HIPRA controls all processes of the value chain, generates unique expertise and develops as a reference model for the research, production and marketing of biological preparations. HIPRA has a solid international presence, commercial subsidiaries and a worldwide distribution network, through which the products reach customers in more than 100 countries on 5 continents. A company that works with the latest technological advances to create innovative solutions to improve world health.

