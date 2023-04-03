A number of studies have suggested that an energy deficit in the brain plays a role in the pathophysiology of migraines. Specifically, mitochondrial function is impaired in some patients with migraines. This limits the use of glucose as an energy carrier and leads to increased oxidative stress.

Alternative energy sources that can be used independently of the mitochondria are ketone bodies. These are formed by the body as part of a ketogenic diet. Previous studies have shown that such a diet can substantially reduce the frequency of migraine attacks in some patients.

However, the diet, which is essentially low in carbohydrates and higher in fat, is very restrictive, difficult to follow, and medically problematic for prolonged use. A dietary supplement with ketone bodies could possibly circumvent this problem and contribute to migraine prevention.

Can the ketogenic diet help with migraines?

Patients with episodic migraine received the ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) as part of a randomized clinical study over 12 weeks. Each treatment period lasted 12 weeks, followed by an 8-week washout period. This was followed by the second treatment phase over 12 weeks. Participants were randomized to receive BHB supplementation in either the first or second 12-week treatment period and placebo (mannitol) in the other treatment period.

The primary endpoint of the study was the number of migraine days over the last 4 weeks of each treatment course compared to baseline. These data were used to identify BHB responders whose number of migraine days decreased by at least 3 days compared to placebo. Further analysis determined which predictors could be used to identify BHB responders.

Treatment over 12 weeks with ketone bodies

A total of 41 patients with episodic migraine took part in the study. The BHB responder analysis revealed a subgroup of patients who could be assigned to “metabolic migraine” based on metabolic biomarkers. These were 9 of 32 patients (28.13%) who achieved a reduction in migraine days of 3-12 days in the placebo comparison. This subgroup responded to BHB supplementation and achieved a reduction in the number of migraine days by 5.78 days (+/- 2.63) compared to placebo.

Three biomarkers showed significant differences between non-responders and responders at baseline, the inflammatory marker CRP (C-reactive protein), serum phosphate and long-term blood glucose HbA1c.

Several blood values ​​changed nominally with supplementation in the group of patients who responded to BHB, mostly converging with the values ​​of the non-responders. The inflammatory marker CRP (C-reactive protein) decreased significantly by 53% in the responder group at 3 months with BHB supplementation.

BHB response in patients with elevated CRP and HbA1c

However, the authors of the study emphasize that the form of BHB used here was not the optimally usable variant. In addition, a relatively small amount of BHB was administered, which does not put the body in ketosis. In addition, the mannitol used here is not an optimal placebo, as it also affects some migraine-related mechanisms. Four of the patients in this study showed a response to mannitol.

However, the study points to a subset of migraine sufferers, who are particularly conspicuous by inflammatory scores and metabolic markers, for which adjunctive treatment with ketone bodies could be particularly promising. Further studies must now be carried out with larger patient groups with characteristics of “metabolic migraine”.

© All rights: DeutschesGesundheitsPortal / HealthCom

Those: Gross EC, Putananickal N, Orsini AL, Schoenen J, Fischer D, Soto-Mota A. Defining metabolic migraine with a distinct subgroup of patients with suboptimal inflammatory and metabolic markers. Sci Rep. 2023 Mar 7;13(1):3787. doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-28499-y. PMID: 36882474; PMCID: PMC9992685.

Foto: Adobe Stock / sorrapongs