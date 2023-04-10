As a new study from the University of Oxford shows, the pill also increases the risk of developing breast cancer. And that also applies to mini-preparations.

It has long been known, for example, that the Pill can increase the risk of thrombosis , i.e. for blood clots in the veins. These can clog the vessels and lead to shortness of breath. Strokes can also cause thrombosis. And that’s not all..

It protects 99.9 percent against pregnancy: The pill is considered the number 1 contraceptive in Germany. Many women take the hormone preparation from their teens. But in recent years, the contraceptive pill has come under increasing criticism. So there’s a real trend of getting rid of them. The reason: in addition to the contraceptive function, the focus is increasingly on the health risks.

Researchers from the Cancer Epidemiology Unit analyzed the data from

9498 women aged 20 to 49 with breast cancer and

aged 20 to 49 with breast cancer and 18.171 other healthy women.

From the women

with breast cancer had 44 percent and

had and without breast cancer had 39 percent

received a prescription for a hormonal contraceptive three years before diagnosis on average. These included combined preparations of estrogen and progestin as well as progestin-only pills.

They came to the following conclusion: All preparations increased the risk of breast cancer by 23 to 32 percent, regardless of the form in which they were taken. In order to minimize errors in the analysis, the researchers adjusted their calculations to take into account other risk factors such as obesity or the number of births.

What the results mean for you

But what do the results mean now for women on the pill? “There have long been indications that the combination pill, i.e. a pill consisting of estrogen and progestin, slightly increases the risk of breast cancer,” explains gynecologist Judith Bildau „RTL“. Several studies speak of an approximately 20 percent higher risk. However, this data would have to be classified. After all, women of childbearing age naturally have a very low risk of developing breast cancer. Therefore, even the 20 percent increase means an overall very low probability of developing breast cancer. For example, the risk of developing breast cancer is 0.4 percent for a 25-year-old woman. So 4 out of 1,000 women will develop breast cancer of this type. “A 20 percent increase in risk here means that 4.8 out of 1,000 women will now develop it.”

The expert also recommends comparing this small increase in risk with the relatively reliable contraceptive effect and the proven risk reduction for ovarian, uterine and colon cancer.

According to Bildau, nobody needs to panic. She advises: “Women who have felt good about taking the pill so far should never stop using the pill out of fear. Instead, other factors, such as obesity and smoking, “have a much greater impact on whether women develop breast cancer or not.” Age also plays a major role: the risk of breast cancer increases with age, and most women are diagnosed between the ages of 50 and 70.

What breast cancer symptoms to look out for

Doctors recommend that women begin self-examining regularly from the age of 25. Breast cancer is treacherous because it manifests itself for a long time without any noticeable symptoms. A tumor often only becomes apparent when women feel their breasts. In addition, it is only possible to detect a tumor if it is one centimeter in diameter.

You should see a doctor if you see these warning signs: