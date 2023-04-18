according to age the steps to take

To lose weight you need to move but if you don’t want too heavy activities, walking can be a valid substitute for a lot of gym. But how many steps do you need to take to get interesting results?

Physical activity is important because moving the body keeps the muscle groups active, they wear out calorie and a feeling of well-being is generated throughout the body. In fact, physical activity produces an extremely important hormone: l’endorphin. It is a molecule that is produced not only by physical activity but also by acupuncture and electrostimulation. It interferes in a positive way, for example on the menstrual cycle and on various other hormones.

But it is also important for the thermoregulation, therefore to have a constant body temperature, and then it is also useless to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. In addition to the production and release of endorphins, however, in physical activity there is also, as mentioned, the consumption of calories which allows keep healthy. One activity that is possible at any age is walking and that’s why you should do it.

Lose weight walking, but how many steps do you need?

Have a lifestyle that contemplates a little bit of physical activity done on a regular basis may not always be possible. This is why so many people eventually give up on physical activity altogether. But just by walking you can have benefits very important for the whole body. And with a little effort and perseverance you can also use walking to lose weight.

There are some general guidelines that apply to adults male and female between the ages of 18 and 65. In this age group one should try to score at least 8000 steps per day aiming for a brisk walk. Over 65 obviously you need to slow down but it’s always good not to go below 6000 paces.



The difference between walking and walking

To turn a walk into a walk what you need to go to work on is the speed and therefore the step frequency. To get the most benefit from this activity physical then you have to put a slight stress on your body by increasing the speed with which you walk. However, remember that if you have never done physical activity before or if you have to resume after a prolonged stop period, you absolutely must start gradually. And you can just start with a bout of easy walking and then build up the speed.

