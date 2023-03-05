Home Health According to data from the health insurance company AOK, hospital treatments are declining
DThe number of hospital treatments continues to decrease. In the opinion of the health insurance companies, this indicates that in the past many referrals were superfluous and caused unnecessary costs. The clinics disagree with this finding.

As new data from the General Local Health Insurance (AOK) showed, the number of cases in normal, “somatic” houses fell by 15 percent in 2022 compared to the pre-Corona year 2019. In 2021 and 2020, the declines compared to the pre-Corona period 14 and 13 percent. In psychiatry, almost 11 percent fewer cases were counted in 2022. This is shown by an analysis by the Scientific Institute of the AOK (WIdO), which is exclusively available to the FAZ.

In terms of types of illness, the strongest declines were in outpatient-sensitive diagnoses, which can also be treated by doctors in private practice. Treatments for back pain and high blood pressure fell by more than a third. This was followed by the chronic lung disease COPD (28 percent), diabetes (21 percent) and heart failure (14 percent).

“Corona has an accelerating effect here in terms of the stronger outpatient treatment that is urgently needed in Germany,” judged WIdO Managing Director Jürgen Klauber. But he also suggested that too much was treated in the past: “In the case of individual diagnoses, given the large and ongoing slumps, the reduction of oversupply should also play a role.”

Have you had too many surgeries?

An example is tonsil surgery with minus 35 percent. There may have been less inflammation because of the stricter hygiene, but it is also conceivable that an excessive amount of surgery was previously carried out: “Analysis shows that these interventions were often carried out in the past without indication in accordance with the guidelines.” The WIdO has the data from 220,000 patients evaluated between February 2020 and the end of September 2022.

