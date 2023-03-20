With spring and summer just around the corner, many of us have already made it our mission to get in shape and shed those last few winter pounds. Dieting and losing weight are two topics that occupy us throughout our lives. Keto, Paleo, low-carb, etc. – the list of diets that promise us real miracles is now huge and it is easy to lose track. But don’t worry, because that’s what we’re here for you! We’ve researched the best diets for 2023 that experts say can help us lose weight healthily.

What are the best diets for 2023?

Which diet should we choose to lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way? We all know that the yo-yo effect is inevitable in radical crash diets. If you want to lose weight and stay healthy in the long run, you should change your eating habits. The American news magazine “US News & World Report” publishes an annual list of the best diets of the year with the help of health experts. The following 7 criteria are taken into account:

Is the diet easy to follow?

Is the diet suitable for short-term weight loss?

Is the diet good for long-term weight loss?

Is the diet safe for health?

Can it be used to prevent and treat diabetes?

How Does Diet Affect Our Heart Health?

The correct distribution of nutrients.

The Mediterranean Diet as one of the best diets of 2023

Eat with pleasure and lose weight in a healthy way? All this is possible with the Mediterranean Diet! As the name suggests, this diet focuses on Mediterranean cuisine. You don’t have to count calories and you could even enjoy pasta with healthier sides and sauces every now and then. Fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh herbs, healthy fats, and fish and seafood are an integral part of the Mediterranean diet. How about a one-pot pasta with feta for dinner, for example? Or juicy salmon from the oven? Numerous studies have already confirmed that this diet model reduces the risk of certain diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular problems, while promoting a better quality of life. It is important that you reduce your salt consumption significantly. The Mediterranean diet has no pork at all and you can only eat beef once a week. The Mediterranean diet is not a crash diet, but rather a long-term change in diet.

DASH diet for high blood pressure

Also DASH diet is among the most effective and best diets for 2023 according to experts and it is not difficult to understand why. The abbreviation DASH stands for “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension” and the diet was originally developed to treat high blood pressure. Unlike other diets, no food groups are eliminated from the menu and you can eat everything in moderation. Fruit, vegetables, fish, poultry and whole grain products are the focus of your diet. However, red meat as well as sugary, fatty and salty products should be avoided. Hardened vegetable fats such as palm and coconut oil can also lead to higher blood pressure and are taboo on the DASH diet. So if you want to lose weight with it, you should always keep an eye on your portion sizes and know the calorie density of the foods.

Lose weight with intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting continues to be recognized as one of the best diets for 2023 and is a great way to lose weight long-term. This is a kind of intermittent fasting and you completely abstain from food for a certain period of time. The 16:8 method is probably the most popular variant of intermittent fasting, in which you fast for 16 hours and are allowed to eat normally for the remaining 8 hours. However, don’t stuff yourself with junk food and chocolate. For best results, eat a healthy, balanced diet and avoid eating large portions. The diet not only lets the kilos tumble, but is also good for our health. According to scientific studies, intermittent fasting significantly reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Flexitarian Diet as one of the best diets for 2023

You couldn’t become completely vegan, but you would like to reduce your meat consumption a little? Then the flexitarian diet might be the best diet for you! Flexitarians are sort of part-time vegetarians. In other words, plant-based foods often end up on the plate, while animal-based foods such as meat, fish and dairy products are consumed only occasionally. Whether that is once or three times a week, you decide for yourself – the focus is on healthy enjoyment. Since meat is not so often on the menu with the flexitarian diet, make sure you choose higher quality and choose food that is species-appropriate and organic. According to nutrition experts, meat consumption for adults should be between 300 and 600 grams per week and for this reason the flexitarian diet ranks as one of the best diets for 2023.

The Mayo Clinic Diet

A healthier lifestyle and weight loss go hand-in-hand on the Mayo Clinic diet. You develop new eating habits by breaking bad ones and replacing them with good ones. Or think of it this way: Instead of eating 100 grams of chocolate, treat yourself to a pancake casserole with a huge salad. What will keep you full longer? So the Mayo Clinic diet is all about consuming lower calorie dense foods more often. No food groups will be banned as long as you follow the recommended daily serving size. The diet consists of two phases. In the first phase, we should try to change our bad eating habits. For example, it is permissible to only eat fresh fruit and vegetables. Eating in front of the television is also strictly forbidden. The second phase is about changing our eating habits in the long term. The focus is on the consumption of lean meat, fish, whole grain products as well as fruit, vegetables and nuts.

The MIND Diet

Lose weight and boost our memory at the same time? The MIND diet is a combination of the DASH diet and the Mediterranean diet and is also named one of the best diets of 2023. To protect our brain and improve its health, the focus is on 10 food groups. These include green leafy vegetables, berries, healthy fats, nuts, legumes, whole grains, and fish and lean meats. Fast food, sugar, salt, butter and red meat, on the other hand, are completely eliminated from the menu. Weight loss is not the main goal of the MIND diet, but it is a nice side effect.