According to Stiftung Warentest, cheap toothpaste cleans better than the expensive competition

Good for the teeth and good for the bank balance: three out of four very good toothpastes in the check were also among the cheapest.

Toothpaste is supposed to protect the teeth from periodontitis, discoloration and, above all, the nasty drill of the dentist. Stiftung Warentest has tested which pastes actually provide radiant results.

Everyone wants it, hardly anyone has it: the notorious toothpaste smile. Consumers like to dig a little deeper into their pockets when buying toothpaste. After all, the teeth should not only shine in brilliant white, but also be healthy. A fallacy: because the cheapest creams sometimes deliver the best results.

Stiftung Warentest tested 20 universal toothpastes, i.e. so-called all-round suppliers. Among them were very cheap ones from 65 cents per tube, but also expensive branded products that cost more than ten times as much. Money you can save. The best result is “Prokudent Med” from Rossmann, which cleans “very well” for 55 cents, closely followed by the also very good pastes “Diadent Zahngel Fluor Fresh” from the discounter Netto and the “Bevola Zahncreme Kräuter” from Kaufland – both are available for 52 cents.

Good caries protection



All 20 toothpastes in comparison protect very well against tooth decay. This is also due to the fluoride it contains, which strengthens the enamel. The best pastes in the test also work well against discoloration. The Oral-B product is the best. The “Gum & Enamel Repair Extra Fresh” is not cheap. 4.05 cost 100 milligrams. And this pasta is not suitable for everyone.

If you have exposed tooth necks and sensitive teeth, you must be particularly careful when brushing. Additional abrasion caused by cleaning agents in the pastes should be avoided. The “very good” Oral-B paste cleans with medium abrasion. The test winner from Netto delivers a clean result despite low abrasion. Only “ActiVital” from Sunstar Gum creates even less abrasion. The toothpaste is “good” overall, but also expensive – 5.30 euros.

The good news: many manufacturers have made improvements and removed titanium dioxide from the pastes. All 20 toothpastes in the test do not contain the color pigment, which is suspected of damaging genetic material. The use of titanium dioxide in food is now banned throughout the EU.

You can read the entire test for a fee on test.de