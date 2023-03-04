Home Health According to the RKI, the proportion of omicron line BA.5 is decreasing
According to the RKI, the proportion of omicron line BA.5 is decreasing

Dhe corona incidence in Germany has continued to rise at a relatively low level. The value increased again by eleven percent last week compared to the previous week, wrote the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its Covid 19 report on Thursday evening. The information is based on reported cases with corona laboratory evidence.

The further development depends on various factors, wrote the RKI. In view of the further easing of measures and major events, especially with regard to flu and Covid-19, it is “currently difficult to predict”.

Proportion of the dominant omicron lineage is declining

According to random samples, the proportion of the long-dominant omicron line BA.5 in the corona variants continues to decrease, to 50 percent the week before last. “The share of XBB.1 including sub-lines increased to 26 percent, the share of BA.2 including sub-lines was 21 percent,” it said.

There is no conclusive explanation for the current diversity of variants, said Richard Neher, head of the research group Evolution of Viruses and Bacteria at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel, when asked by the dpa.

But he thinks it’s plausible that the benefit of each particular new variant is diminishing because different people have now been infected and/or vaccinated with different variants. “This means that new variants do not grow as quickly and often do not become 100 percent successful,” explained Neher.

