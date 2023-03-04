After the end of the investigation period, a significant increase in positive intestinal bacteria was observed in both groups. The intestinal flora of the subjects showed a significantly higher diversity.

As the scientists write in their research report, regular consumption can of light, bottom-fermented beer sustainably strengthen the intestinal microbiome and have a positive effect on the intestinal flora. The hops it contains are said to be responsible for this effect – and can contribute to a balance in the intestinal flora. To test their theory, the scientists studied two comparison groups aged 23 to 58 over a period of one month:

There is now a wide range of expensive remedies and powders that are intended to help us to have a healthy intestinal flora with a large number of intestinal bacteria. One shows that these are not always necessary – or at least can be effectively supplemented by certain foods Study from the summer of the Nova University in Lisbon.

The intestinal flora has a significant influence on mental and physical well-being. A healthy intestine has an effect not only on digestion, but also on the psyche, mood and the immune system. On the other hand, an imbalance in the environment can trigger numerous diseases.

This is how an imbalance in the intestine becomes noticeable

An imbalance in the intestinal flora can manifest itself through various symptoms. The most common are:

gas,

belching and heartburn,

Cramps,

constipation or diarrhea,

Feelings of depression, tiredness and exhaustion as well

Lack of vitamins, especially vitamin B12, iron, vitamin E, D, K, A

In addition, there may be other symptoms that are often not associated with intestinal health. These include skin problems and chronic inflammatory diseases.

If an imbalance in the intestinal flora is found, probiotics and prebiotics are usually used to counteract the miscolonization in the intestine.

The body draws from non-digestible food components such as inulin or oligofructose, which promote the growth and activity of bacteria in the large intestine. At Probiotics On the other hand, they are viable microorganisms such as lactic acid bacteria and yeasts.

The intestine draws numerous useful substances from plant micronutrients in particular, which serve to build up the intestinal flora.

No free ticket for unlimited beer consumption

In addition to chlorophyll-containing vegetables such as spinach, kale and Brussels sprouts is above all hop Rich in plant micronutrients. As the scientists of the study explain, the positive effect of the plant substance on the intestinal flora is due to the composition of polyphenols (secondary plant substances) and microorganisms. In combination, these should build up and strengthen the intestinal flora in the long term and at the same time ensure a healthy intestinal wall, which can reduce the risk of infectious diseases.

A promising result, but not a free pass for unlimited beer consumption. The researchers emphasize in their report that alcohol is fundamentally harmful to the intestinal flora. The positive effect of the hops contained in the beer was only evident in small doses. If the amount of alcohol consumed increases, the negative effect of this can no longer be offset by the positive effect of the hops. That means a maximum of one glass of light beer per day.

Gut Health: It is so important for three reasons

It is now widely documented that health begins in the gut. The organ takes on important bodily functions that go far beyond mere digestion.

1. Center of the immune defense

70 percent of the immune system is located in the intestinal mucosa, so the intestine is the main player in the immune system. Billions of intestinal bacteria of all kinds live here, which are responsible for fighting off pathogens and foreign bodies and protecting the body from possible pollutants.

In order for all processes to function smoothly, the different types of intestinal bacteria must be in the right proportion to each other. However, if long-term miscolonization occurs as a result of persistent stress, lack of exercise and/or poor nutrition, important immune defense processes can no longer function smoothly, and toxic metabolic products can also develop. The gut is also involved in the body’s immune response. If it is permanently bad, infectious diseases, skin diseases, rheumatism and even allergies can be the result.

2. Metabolism and nutrient absorption

In addition, most of the nutrient absorption takes place in the intestine – more precisely in the small intestine. Here ingested food is digested and the nutrients (proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals) are absorbed. If there is a miscolonization of the small intestine, malabsorption can occur. Accordingly, nutrients are no longer properly absorbed. Deficiency symptoms and even malnutrition can occur.

3. Gut-Brain Axis

Last but not least, intestinal health also affects mental well-being. Proverbs like “That pisses me off” or “That hits my stomach” have long illustrated the interaction between our well-being and the digestive tract. Research summarizes this interaction under the term “gut-brain axis”. The term refers to the connection between the gut and the brain, which is primarily via the vagus nerve. Due to the neuronal networking of both organs, they can communicate with the help of various messenger substances. Intestinal microbes and the intestinal flora make a fundamental contribution to the exchange between the gut and the brain, with 90 percent significantly more information being passed from the gut to the brain than vice versa.

In the case of an incorrect colonization in the intestine, the production of important messenger substances and hormones such as serotonin, which are normally passed on to the central nervous system via the intestine-brain axis, is usually also disturbed. An imbalance in the intestine can also make itself felt mentally and promote depressive feelings, mood swings and concentration problems, among other things.