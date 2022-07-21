ACER Nitro5 AN515-58 Gaming Laptop

ACER has launched the new Nitro 5 AN515-58 gaming laptop, which is mainly aimed at the mid-to-performance gamer market. This time, it is equipped with a 12th-generation Core i7-12700H CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, bringing good gaming performance. Performance, 15.6-inch 16:9 Full-HD IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, specially designed for heat dissipation with the upper air intake design, which not only improves the heat dissipation efficiency, but also keeps the keyboard surface temperature low, even if you play for a long time. Lightly hot, the stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra tuning technology are really first-class for playing.

▲ Join Glitch Art glitch art style

The biggest difference between the ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58 series compared to the previous Nitro 5 is the color matching, from red + black to a more fashionable silver + black, the A cover is made of anodized aluminum-magnesium alloy, and the surface is added with a Cyberpunk-like pink blue The Glitch Art glitch art style, on the whole, its design will be relatively plain and low-key for gaming laptops, and the advantage is that it will not look out of place even as a work machine used in the office.

The body size of ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58 is 360.4mm x 271.1mm. The thickness of the thinnest part is 25.9mm, the thickest part is 26.9mm, and the weight is about 2.483kg. Used for Desktop Replacement purposes, and occasionally brought out of the machine to play games.

A set of 230W power supply is attached, and PD charging can be performed through the Thunderbolt 4 interface at the same time. When the performance requirement is not high, there is no need to carry a heavy original power supply. For this type of 15.6-inch gaming notebook, it is portable It’s a no-brainer.

▲ 4-zone RGB independent backlit keyboard

In terms of keyboard, ACER Nitro AN515-58 is equipped with a 4-zone RGB backlight keyboard, which is inferior to the fully independent RGB backlight, but supports 100% anti-ghosting technology. It adopts a full-size island-style keyboard design, with a complete key area and Number Pad, and because the keyboard almost uses up the width of the entire notebook, the key spacing can be similar to that of a general desktop keyboard, which does not require much time. have been able to adapt to use. The key travel is a long 1.5mm, and the feedback is sufficient, and the overall keyboard input experience is quite good.

▲ 15.6-inch 16:9 Full-HD 144Hz IPS panel

In terms of display, ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58 is equipped with a 15.6-inch 16:9 Full-HD 144Hz IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 X 1080. The panel model is PANDA LM156LF2F01, with a maximum contrast ratio of 1200:1 and a brightness of 250 nits. The selling point is high refresh rate. rate, but only 66% of the sRGB color gamut is biased towards machine use.

In terms of interfaces, it provides 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A (right), 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A (left), and 1 USB-C interface with ThunderBolt 4 technology. DisplayPort 1.4 display output is provided through it, and a set of HDMI 2.1 display output is also provided at the rear.

▲ The top of the screen has an HD lens

In addition, the top of the display is equipped with a 720p HD webcam lens, and is equipped with an electronic shutter switch to effectively protect the privacy of users. At the same time, it is equipped with a two-channel microphone array, which can enhance the radio performance in different situations and meet the needs of online learning, video conferencing and live streaming.

Installed Intel Core i7-12700H + GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop

▲ Intel Core i7-12700H processor

In terms of hardware specifications, it is equipped with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, based on the Intel 7 (10nm Enhanced SuperFin) process and the new Alder Lake architecture. It adopts a hybrid architecture of large and small cores, with 6 large cores (P-Core) and 8 small cores (E-Core), a total of 14 cores and 20 threads, with 24 MB Intel Smart Cache cache, and the default power consumption is 45W, the highest PL2 power consumption can reach 115W, the highest Turbo clock of P Core is 4.7GHz, and the highest Turbo clock of E Core is 3.5GHz, which is one of the most efficient mobile processors at present.

▲ 6P Core + 8E Core, 14C/20T design

▲ DXVA editing hard support capability report

The Intel Core i7-12700H processor has built-in Iris Xe Graphics graphics core, 96 Execution Units, GPU clock of 300MHz Base Clock, 1.45GHz Max Dynamic Frequency, supports Direct X 12.1 and OpenGL 4.6 API, and has excellent graphics Decoding capability, newly added AV1 decoding capability, supports hardware decoding up to 16K resolution.

▲ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop graphics core, the core code is “GN20-E3-A1”, the default power consumption is set to 80W, the maximum power consumption can reach 115W, with 30 sets of SM streaming units, with 3,840 CUDA Cores, 48 Textures, 30 RTCores and 120 Tensor Cores.

With 6GB GDDR6 memory, the memory clock is 1,750MHz. With GDDR6 dual-channel read-write design and QDR technology, the equivalent transmission speed can reach 14Gbps. With 256-bit memory interface, the total memory bandwidth is 336GB /s.

The current generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series mobile graphics cores have extremely flexible power settings, and the GPU clock level will also be adjusted according to the power settings. The NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU supports a minimum of 60W TGP to a maximum of 115W TGP . The default TGP of the RTX 3060 Laptop GPU on the ACER Nitro AN515-58-78ZD tested this time is as high as 80W. After manually adjusting the cooling mode to “Performance Mode”, the Power Limit can be increased to a maximum of 100W. Due to the higher power consumption settings, the default Base Clock and Boost Clock clocks can reach 900MHz and 1,425MHz respectively.

Supports NitroSense Control Kit

ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58 supports the PredatorSense package, allowing users to monitor the operation of the control system intuitively, understand the CPU, GPU and internal temperature of the system in real time, set the keyboard lighting effect and set the CPU mode, etc.

ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58 gaming laptop provides 3 different performance modes, Silent, Default, Performance mode, they have different Max Power Limits, Silent mode is PL1 80W (CPU), TGP 55W (GPU), Default default mode is PL1 80W (CPU), TGP 80W (GPU), Performance mode is PL1 95W (CPU), TGP 100W (GPU), the clock of the machine is set to Performance mode , it is enough to set the normal mode for daily use.

Users can also set the fan speed by themselves. The automatic mode adjusts the speed automatically according to the temperature, and the game mode allows the fan to be adjusted to a high speed to provide better heat dissipation. Advanced players can use the custom settings, which can be adjusted independently for different fans. .

Top intake, four exhaust ports

▲ Dual fans, 5 Heatpipe design

In order to meet the cooling requirements of the 12th generation i7-12700H + GeForce RTX 3060, ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58-78ZD adopts 5 heat pipes and dual fan design, 2 heat pipes are responsible for GPU / GPU cooling at the same time, and 1 is independently responsible for CPU Heat dissipation, 2 independent GPUs, and 2 ultra-thin blade fans to extract the waste heat out of the fuselage.

In general, gaming notebooks have air intake from the bottom. In order to further improve the heat dissipation efficiency, ACER Nitro AN515-58 adds air intake holes on the top of the Keyboard, so that the bottom and top air intake at the same time, and then the heat is discharged to the four exhaust ports, and the heat dissipation performance is improved. Ideal.

Built-in Killer Gaming network

In order to meet the needs of players for network latency, Killer E2500 Gigabit Ethernet is used, which supports up to 1Gbps wired network connection, while the wireless network uses Killer 1650i AX Wireless module, which supports Bluetooth 5.1 and 2×2 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 specifications, up to 2.4Gbps transfer speed.

Supports Killer Control Centre network optimization engine, which can provide real-time processing of high-priority program packets for online games, automatically detect and prioritize game traffic, and achieve a lower-latency gaming experience.

PCMark 10 test

▲ PCMark 10 comprehensive test score of 7,940

In the PCMark 10 benchmark test, the comprehensive score is 7,365 points, of which the Essentials basic test score is 10,530 points; the Productivity productivity software test score is 9,339; the Digital Content Creation digital media computing score is 11,025, among which the digital media computing score is the most prominent , the computing performance is more than enough for daily productivity and creative work.

▲ PCMark 10 battery test 5 hours and 11 minutes

First set the power mode to the best power efficiency and turn on the power saving mode, adjust the brightness of the screen to 25%, turn off the keyboard backlight, and then execute the “Modern Office” test scenario in the PCMark 10 Battery Test, by simulating word processing , Internet access and video calling three daily work applications, it is concluded that 94% of the battery capacity of the device can provide 5 hours and 11 minutes of battery life, enough to meet the needs of going out for work and light entertainment, and the battery life is not bad.

3DMark test

3DMark should be the most widely used 3D performance benchmark software. This test uses all benchmark test scenarios to fully understand the game operation of the RTX 3060 Laptop GPU on this ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58-78ZD at different resolutions. performance.

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” game performance test

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” game performance test

With the high-end specifications of Intel Core i7-12700H + RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, this ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58-78ZD can achieve high performance in various benchmark tests, meeting the needs of 1080p resolution to play 3A masterpieces.

UL Procyon Test

In addition to the common PCMark and 3DMark tests, UL has also launched the UL Procyon benchmark test suite for Microsoft Office and Adobe CC series applications, with four benchmark tests for office productivity, photo editing, video editing and AI reasoning. The top three Testers use scripts to control Microsoft Office series applications, Adobe Photoshop + Lightroom Classic and Adobe Premiere Pro to conduct actual functional tests. Compared with the benchmark test tools using their own developed programs, they are closer to the actual use situation and provide highly referenced test results. .

▲ Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark Test

In the Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark, Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook from the Microsoft Office series are used to perform a large number of commonly used functions and commands, such as exporting PDF, loading documents, inserting pictures, VLOOKUP command, moving mail and many more. The ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58-78ZD scored an overall score of 7,341 on this test, and the paperwork was smooth and crisp, as expected.

▲ Procyon photo editing benchmark test

In the Procyon photo editing benchmark, Photoshop and Lightroom Classic from the Adobe Creative Cloud series were used. The test first imported the DNG digital negative image into Adobe Lightroom Classic, and then applied various preset effects in batches. Straighten and modify. In the second part, the test applies a variety of editing and layer effects to photos in Adobe Photoshop, and records the computing time required for each item, which is used to measure the speed of the system when performing common photo editing tasks. ACER The Nitro 5 AN515-58-78ZD scored 7,709 points in this test, sufficing for professional-level image processing, photo editing, and saving users a lot of computing time in batch jobs.

▲ Procyon Video Editing Benchmark

In the final Procyon video editing benchmark test, Adobe Premiere Pro video editing software was used. The test will output a video in 1080p H.264 and 4K H.265 formats in two ways: pure CPU operation and GPU acceleration. The score is calculated based on the output time used by the 4-segment movie. ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58-78ZD also scored an ideal score of 5,246 in this category. With the Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads and the addition of RTX 3060 Laptop GPU for acceleration, it can output a 71-second H.265 4K video with special effects within 67 seconds, meeting the needs of professional video editing work. need.

GeekBench 5 test

As for GeekBench 5, it is widely used as a cross-platform performance benchmark for measuring the performance of mobile devices. It is divided into two parts: CPU Benchmark and Compute Benchmark. By simulating a number of real usage scenarios, the single-core, multi-core and Image processing performance.

▲ GeekBench 5 CPU Benchmark



▲ GeekBench 5 Compute Benchmark

The results show that the Intel Core i7-12700H powered by the ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58-78ZD achieved 1,749 single-core and 8,850 multi-core scores in the CPU Benchmark section, respectively. As for the Compute Benchmark, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU easily achieved a high score of nearly 100,000, meeting the needs of various image computing tasks.

CrystalDiskMark test

Finally, CrystalDiskMark 8.0.4 version is used as the performance benchmark of storage space. The tool will test the multi-task read and write performance of the storage device’s sequential read and write and 4KB random read and write. The results show that the equipped Micron 3400 Gen4 NVMe SSD has a read speed of 6,408.31MB/s and a write speed of 3,964.96MB/s in the sequential read and write test, and the multi-threaded, multi-depth 4K random read and write speed also reaches 760.88MB /s Read and 541.89MB/s Write, the storage space read and write performance is excellent.

ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58-78ZD Gaming Laptop

Price: HK$12,598

連結︰https://www.acer.com/ac/zh/HK/content/model/NH.QFMCF.001

Enquiry: ACER Hong Kong

Edited comments:

The ACER Nitro 5 AN515-58 series has been significantly improved in terms of design and heat dissipation. The price is also very reasonable, and the cost performance is quite good.Readers who are interested in starting an e-sports notebook may wish to consider it.