Achieving Cholesterol and Weight Control With Less Dietary Restriction

Studies show that fiber and antioxidants can counteract the physiological effects of junk food.

Junk food is so loved by many of us. What is not loved are the associated medical conditions and weight gain. Over time, scientific studies have been conducted at various institutions across America and abroad. These studies have indicated that fiber and antioxidants can mitigate the health risks associated with junk food by counteracting the physiological effects of high-fat and other junk food. This does not mean that unlimited consumption of junk food without consequences is now possible. What it does mean is greater freedom, less restriction and a wider variety of food choices for healthy individuals. Such groundbreaking research findings include the following:

High-fat foods produce cholesterol-related acids that can clog arteries and raise cholesterol levels — opening the door to heart disease. Scientists have identified a special type of fiber known as beta glucans that can counteract that effect. According to scientists, beta glucans can control cholesterol levels all by itself, even in a diet containing moderate amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. Scientists have reported that beta glucans nab cholesterol-related acids produced by dietary fat — ushering them out of our bodies before they can ravage our heart and arteries and thus lowering our risk of heart disease.

The excess calories in high-fat foods are absorbed by our bodies and stored as fat, and can cause us to gain weight — opening the door to obesity. Both fiber and antioxidants can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that fiber helps control weight by reducing the amount of calories our bodies absorb. It does that by nabbing calories — speeding them through our digestive system before they can be absorbed and stored as fat. Scientists have also reported that antioxidants help control weight by providing our bodies with the energy needed to burn fat more efficiently. These actions make it more difficult for us to gain weight and thus lower our risk of obesity.

Deep-fried fatty foods can form oxidized lipids that can damage cells and the lining of the blood vessels — opening the door to heart disease. Antioxidants can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that antioxidants fight heart disease by inhibiting the formation of oxidized lipids — thus inhibiting damage to cells and to the lining of the blood vessels and thus lowering our risk of heart disease.

Hot dogs, bacon, sausages and other tasty processed meats contain nitrites. Over time, nitrites can open the door to pancreatic cancer by breaking down and converting to nitrosamines. Vitamins C and E can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that vitamins C and E fight pancreatic cancer by neutralizing nitrites — thus inhibiting the formation of nitrosamines over time and helping to immobilize the cancer-causing process.

Many of our favorite junk foods are high in sodium. Excess sodium can open the door to high blood pressure by causing our bodies to retain water, which increases the volume of blood. Both potassium and calcium can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that potassium fights high blood pressure by flushing excess sodium out of our bodies. Scientists have also reported that calcium fights high blood pressure by acting as a natural diuretic to help kidneys release excess sodium and water. These actions help to maintain healthy sodium levels — thus reducing our risk of high blood pressure.

Some of our favorite animal protein foods such as steaks, hamburgers and ribs can open the door to heart disease and stroke by increasing our body’s production of a potentially dangerous amino acid known as homocysteine. Homocysteine is a by-product of protein metabolism. Excessive amounts of homocysteine in the bloodstream opens the door to heart disease and stroke by injuring blood vessels, which leads to the buildup of plaque (scar tissue) and narrowing of the carotid arteries. The B vitamins folic acid, vitamin B 6 and vitamin B 12 can counteract that effect. Scientists have reported that folic acid, vitamin B 6 and vitamin B 12 fight heart disease and stroke by breaking down excess homocysteine into harmless compounds, thus inhibiting injury to blood vessels and narrowing of the carotid arteries.

And many, many more groundbreaking research findings.

