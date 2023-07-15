Achilles tendon injury | Achilles tendon rupture | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

These range from slight irritation and inflammation of the surrounding bursa to a complete rupture of the tendon. This then affects either the piece of tendon at the heel attachment, the tendon itself or the surrounding sliding tissue. Wrong shoes, wrong running technique, overload and a general weakness of the tendon are held responsible. According to a study, the outside temperature should also have a statistically significant influence on Achilles tendonitis, so that the risk of injury is higher in winter than in summer. Scientists assume that cold makes the tissue layer of the Achilles tendon, which is located just under the skin, more viscous. This increases friction and the risk of injury.

But whether summer or winter, Achilles tendons become inflamed when they are overloaded. The irritation creates a cycle. The Achilles tendon has a tendon sheath made of connective tissue that is well supplied with blood. When overloaded, the Achilles tendon develops the smallest tears in the tissue, which heal again over time. At first, after starting to walk, you rub the tendon sheath painfully for just a short time. This heats up and widens during the movement and the pain disappears again. Overloading continues, but more and more scar tissue forms and the inflammation can become chronic. The risk of a tear increases if the tendon has already been damaged by overloading. The cause of an accident for a rupture of the Achilles tendon is usually strong and rapid stress if the person has not warmed up properly beforehand.

Stretching the calf muscles and good warm-up training, on the other hand, makes the sliding layer more supple and the tendons more resilient and reduces the risk of Achilles injuries. To prevent injuries, you should first and foremost make sure that you have the right footwear, because running shoes that are too cushioned put excessive strain on the Achilles tendon.

In the case of an Achilles injury, you usually feel an uncomfortable pulling in the tendon area, as well as a more or less pronounced swelling, which can often be felt as a thickening. In addition, there is a strong pressure sensitivity of the affected region. In addition, the surrounding tissue may be red and warm to the touch. When the Achilles tendon is torn, there is a distinct audible pop, the pain is stabbing, it is impossible to stand on your toes, and a dent is palpable near the tendon. The pain is usually most severe in the morning, right after getting up. Usually the first steps are particularly difficult and a load is hardly possible.

The inflamed tendon must be spared. Therapy depends on the severity of the injury. To relieve pain, treatment is first given with anti-inflammatory ointments or medication. In the case of physical therapy, cooling ice packs and gliding current therapy are used, and stretching exercises for the calf muscles, particularly with eccentric exercises, have a positive effect on healing. Altered tissue parts around the Achilles tendon can only be surgically removed in the case of severely cold tendons with a chronic course.

