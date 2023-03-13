Overloaded ankle as the cause A quick sprint, a sudden movement, a sudden stop – these can all be causes of a ruptured Achilles tendon. It often affects people who repeatedly put heavy strain on their ankles – be it during sports or physical work. Even repeated minor injuries and irritations can damage the tendon. It changes its structure, loses elasticity and can eventually tear. Then it is hardly possible to put the foot down, and if so, then only with great pain. There are several ways to “fix” the injury. Whether conservative or surgical: In any case, it takes about a year until the affected foot is functional again.

Two surgical methods possible Prerequisite for conservative therapy: The two ends of the torn tendon must be so close together that they can grow together again. In order to achieve this, the foot and calf are immobilized with a special Achilles shoe and later relieved with an orthosis – a kind of joint splint – for six to eight weeks. If the tendon is sewn together, there are two options. The surgeon either operates on the exposed tendon or chooses a minimally invasive method with small incisions. The tendon is sewn together under the skin with special instruments. Even after an operation, patients have to wear special shoes and orthoses.

Comparative study with 554 participants A team of scientists from the University of Oslo directly compared the three types of treatment in a large 12-month study. The 554 participants were mostly male and on average 40 years old. Whether surgical methods or conservative therapy – three weeks after the injury, everyone started with physiotherapy and individually adapted exercises at home. After a year, the participants were asked: for example, how restricted their everyday life and how much strength in their calves was, whether there were any disabilities when running or jumping. See also Glucose: how to reduce its levels with 10 simple rules





Achilles tendon tears less often after surgery Conclusion of the researchers: None of the treatment methods was superior to the other in terms of symptoms or function of the tendon. In combination with physiotherapy, all participants almost returned to the level of performance they had before the injury. However, the risk of a new tear was higher in participants without surgery: 6.2 percent of this group suffered a new tear. In the group of those operated it was only 0.6 percent. However, nerve damage such as numbness in certain areas of the foot was more common in the surgical groups – 5.2 percent of those treated with minimally invasive surgery suffered from it and 2.8 percent in the group with open surgery, but only 0.6 percent of those treated conservatively .